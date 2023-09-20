Altana Wealth selects Edgefolio to grow AuM and deliver an excellent investor experience.

News provided by

Edgefolio

20 Sep, 2023, 03:00 ET

The firm will leverage FundPortal to scale marketing and drive investment across its innovative and niche strategies.

LONDON, Sept. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Edgefolio Group ("Edgefolio") today announced that Altana Wealth ("Altana"), a London and Monaco-located fund management company, is live on FundPortal, Edgefolio's all-in-one fund marketing and investor relations platform for fund managers. Altana will now benefit from a gated investor portal, connected seamlessly with Altana's public website, to give a consistent user experience whilst also allowing the firm to control and track access to fund marketing information. FundPortal also includes a CRM, with data room, mailing tools, and fund reporting - all within a single platform.

"We deliver uncorrelated alpha across six strategies and are material co-investors in all our funds," said Stephen Martus, CFA, Altana's Head of Business Development. "Our niche focus, uncovering asymmetric opportunities in less-crowded strategies, represents an excellent opportunity for investors, and we want our investor journey to reflect that excellence. With FundPortal, we have expanded our marketing breadth while delivering a better experience for our clients and prospects".

In selecting FundPortal, Altana replaced an existing CRM and a separate mailing tool, which needed to be revised to support the business. FundPortal is a SaaS solution, and Altana launched their FundPortal to investors within six weeks of selection, as determined by their project timeline.

"FundPortal lets fund managers deliver a wide range of information on multiple funds in a way that is efficient, scalable, and above all easy for the investor," said Rowen Pillay, CEO and Co-Founder, Edgefolio. "The fund manager maintains total control over who can access their sensitive information and can monitor engagement to focus the sales effort. We are excited to help Altana optimise the investor journey and accelerate their growth".

About Altana Wealth

Established in 2010, Altana Wealth has $500m in assets under management and employs over 30 personnel across its London and Monaco offices.

Altana Wealth focuses on specialist, innovative and under-explored areas that can generate alpha with a low correlation to broader public markets and where it has a competitive edge, typically due to superior information analysis or style of investment.

These niche strategies are often less crowded and overlooked by large managers since capacity is generally constrained. Altana's seed investments in new funds and continuing co-investments demonstrate commitment and alignment of interest with investors.

About Edgefolio

Edgefolio is a leading provider of SaaS solutions for hedge funds, investment banks, prime brokerages and third-party marketers.

FundPortal is a digital fund marketing and investor relations platform for fund managers worldwide, incorporating an investor portal, CRM, email campaigns, data room and digital reporting.

Edgefolio has digitised the fund marketing operations of six of the top 10 investment banks, prime brokerages, and many of the world's leading third-party marketers and fund platforms.

Contact details:

Altana Wealth:
Stephen Martus, CFA
Stephen.martus@altanawealth.com
+44 78 2112 8335
www.altanawealth.com 

Edgefolio:
Hannah Smith
[email protected]
+44 (0)7803 696380
www.edgefolio.com 

SOURCE Edgefolio

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.