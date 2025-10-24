AltaPointe Health Launches Innovative iPad Pilot Program to Reduce Non-Emergency 911 Calls

MOBILE, Ala., Oct. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- AltaPointe Health, in partnership with MyCare Technologies, the Mobile Police Department, and Mobile Fire-Rescue, has launched a new pilot program aimed at reducing non-emergency 911 calls and improving access to behavioral healthcare for individuals in crisis.

For the past few years, Mobile police officers have used iPads in the field to connect individuals experiencing behavioral health crises directly with AltaPointe clinicians. Now, through this new initiative, those same iPads will be placed directly into the hands of frequent 911 callers — giving them immediate, 24/7 access to mental health support from trained professionals.

"MyCare Technologies approached us about expanding the iPad program to see how effective it could be when the technology is placed directly with individuals who often rely on 911 for non-medical needs," said Dr. Cindy Gipson, AltaPointe Health's Director of Crisis and Justice-Involved Services. "The program won't cost the city or taxpayers anything, but it has the potential to save significant public resources while improving care for some of our most vulnerable residents."

Addressing High Utilization and Community Impact

The program targets the top 50 frequent 911 callers — individuals identified as "high utilizers" of emergency and EMS services, often transported to local hospitals multiple times a year for non-medical concerns.

Mobile Fire-Rescue Interim Chief Barry Glisson explained the strain such calls place on public safety resources.

"There's mental fatigue of constantly running on the same patient multiple times in a day. The other part is just the use of the resources," said Glisson. "That can take resources from other residents and community members who have a need for calling 911."

Last year, it cost the City of Mobile more than $1 million to transport 70 patients to the hospital 10 or more times. This year alone, 40 patients have generated $565,000 in ambulance costs, with only a fraction reimbursed through insurance.

Connecting Patients to the Right Care

The MyCare iPads are exclusively configured with only a single, secure app that connects users directly to AltaPointe clinicians or peer specialists for real-time video sessions. From there, individuals can receive virtual support or be directed to AltaPointe's Crisis Center for further assistance.

"Sometimes, it's as simple as not having food or a safe place to sleep," said Dr. Gipson. "For most of us, that's not a 911 call — but for someone struggling to think coherently day to day, that's a crisis. Now, instead of dispatching emergency vehicles, we can connect them with someone who can help immediately."

A Collaborative and Cost-Effective Solution

The six-month pilot will be funded and supported by MyCare Technologies at no cost to taxpayers. Over the next six months, AltaPointe and city partners will collect and analyze outcomes to measure its effectiveness in reducing call volume, emergency transports, and associated costs.

"The hope is that this becomes a long-term, cost-saving measure for taxpayers and a lifeline for individuals in crisis," said Dr. Gipson. "It's about getting the right kind of help to the right people — at the right time."

ABOUT ALTAPOINTE

AltaPointe Health is an extensive healthcare system providing behavioral and primary healthcare. Each year it provides more than 1 million services to 45,000 patients across Alabama. A national leader in behavioral health for more than 60 years, AltaPointe expanded its service array in 2018 to include primary care. With an even greater focus on the patient's whole health, it operates Accordia Health, a Federally Qualified Health Center with six clinic sites. Rounding out the continuum, AltaPointe operates two psychiatric hospitals serving children and adults, one Behavioral Health Crisis Center, and 22 outpatient behavioral healthcare clinics. Its team of 28 physicians and 16 physician extenders renders the medical care services throughout the organization and serves as the administration and faculty for the University of South Alabama, College of Medicine-Department of Psychiatry.

SOURCE AltaPointe Health Systems