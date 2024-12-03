Altar.io Partners with Dr. Rumman Chowdhury to Develop Ethical AI Feedback System

LISBON, Portugal, Dec. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Altar.io, a leading technology consulting firm, proudly announces its partnership with Dr. Rumman Chowdhury, an acclaimed AI ethics expert. This collaboration is a key milestone in promoting responsible AI globally.

About Altar.io

Altar.io is a Lisbon-based, award-winning software development company founded by ex-startup founders. Specializing in product development from ideation to market-ready solutions, the firm leverages strategic insight and cutting-edge technology to turn ideas into scalable, impactful digital products. By focusing on startups and innovative companies, Altar.io empowers businesses to drive industry transformation.

About Dr. Rumman Chowdhury

Dr. Rumman Chowdhury is a leading figure in AI ethics, dedicated to bridging the gap between technology and humanity. She leads Parity Consulting and the Parity Responsible Innovation Fund and serves as a Responsible AI Fellow at Harvard's Berkman Klein Center. Known for her pioneering work on mitigating algorithmic biases, Dr. Chowdhury is driven by a passion for advancing responsible technology.

The Project: AI Model Public Feedback System

Following the major AI regulation meeting last year with tech leaders like Sundar Pichai, Elon Musk, Mark Zuckerberg, and Sam Altman, Dr. Chowdhury reached out to Altar.io to develop an AI model public feedback system. This innovative project aims to democratize AI evaluation through a community-driven approach, using the "wisdom of the crowds" to establish ethical benchmarks for AI models.

Project Highlights

TEVV Routines : Regular users can conduct Testing, Evaluation, Validation, and Verification (TEVV) to assess AI model ethics and accuracy.

: Regular users can conduct Testing, Evaluation, Validation, and Verification (TEVV) to assess AI model ethics and accuracy. Community Engagement : By involving the public, the project scales human evaluation and gathers diverse perspectives.

: By involving the public, the project scales human evaluation and gathers diverse perspectives. Ethical Benchmarking: The system will help ensure AI models uphold fairness, transparency, and accountability.

Statements from Leaders

Rui Lourenço, Managing Director of Altar.io, said: "Working with Dr. Chowdhury is a privilege that strengthens our commitment to responsible technology. Her expertise and passion for ethical AI perfectly align with our vision to create impactful solutions that serve society with integrity."

Dr. Chowdhury added: "Our partnership aims to make AI ethics accessible and actionable. Empowering users to evaluate AI models brings us closer to transparent and equitable tech systems."

Future Outlook

This project marks the beginning of a broader initiative by Altar.io and Dr. Chowdhury to embed ethics throughout the AI lifecycle, from development to deployment.

Contact Information:

For more information about this partnership or Altar.io's services, please contact:

Rui Lourenço(CMO & Partner)

+351 963 630 105

[email protected]

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.altar.io

Follow Us:

LinkedIn Twitter

Relevant Links:

SOURCE Altar.io