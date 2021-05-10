Altavant Sciences Provides Update on Clinical Plan for PAH Candidate, Rodatristat Ethyl, at Upcoming American Thoracic Society Annual Meeting

CARY, N.C. and BASEL, Switzerland, May 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Altavant Sciences, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on patient-centric drug development in rare respiratory diseases, will be providing an update on the clinical development of rodatristat ethyl, the company's lead candidate for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH), at the annual meeting of the American Thoracic Society (ATS), being held virtually on May 14-19, 2021.

Altavant is conducting a randomized, double-blind Phase 2b clinical study of rodatristat in up to 90 adults with PAH. The study, ELEVATE 2 (NCT04712669), is randomizing participants to receive one of two doses of rodatristat ethyl or placebo twice daily for 24 weeks. Altavant's study design for ELEVATE 2 is based, in part, on favorable pharmacokinetic and pharmacodynamic findings, which will be presented at the ATS meeting in the e-poster titled, A Pharmacokinetic / Pharmacodynamic-Based Rationale for Dose Selection of the TPH Inhibitor Rodatristat Ethyl in ELEVATE2 - a Phase 2b Study in Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension .

Rodatristat's unique mechanism of action will be discussed further by Marc Humbert, M.D., Ph.D., Director of the French Pulmonary Hypertension Referral Center and a professor of respiratory medicine at the Université Paris-Saclay, as well as members of the Altavant management team during an industry symposium on May 18, 2021 from 5:30 - 6:00 p.m. Eastern Time, titled: Serotonin Pathobiology in Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension and Phase 2b Investigation of the Novel Therapy Rodatristat Ethyl (RE) in WHO Group 1 PAH. Clinicians interested in learning more about the ongoing ELEVATE 2 study, which includes sites in the US, Canada and Europe, are encouraged to join this presentation.

Altavant will be hosting a second symposium during the ATS Scientific Symposium session, Bench to Bedside: The Importance of the Patient Voice in the Drug Discovery Pipeline. In this event, Lyn Baranowski, Altavant's Chief Operating Officer will discuss patient-centric clinical development strategies being applied to the company's clinical programs, including ELEVATE 2.

Pre-recorded presentations of the above e-poster and two symposia will be available on demand on the ATS virtual platform from May 14 - July 2, 2021 and subsequently on the Altavant website in compliance with the congress' embargo policy.

About Altavant Sciences

Altavant Sciences is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on elevating patient-centric drug development in rare respiratory diseases. Altavant is currently advancing two pipeline candidates: rodatristat ethyl and ALTA-2530. Rodatristat ethyl is a pro-drug for rodatristat and is in Phase 2 development for patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH). A tryptophan hydroxylase (TPH) inhibitor, rodatristat may play a role in halting or reversing the vascular remodeling associated with PAH, offering a novel treatment option for patients living with this disease. ALTA-2530 is an inhaled interleukin-1 receptor antagonist under development for bronchiolitis obliterans syndrome (BOS), a life-threatening form of chronic lung allograft dysfunction (CLAD) that may present following lung transplantation. ALTA-2530's unique mechanism of action may offer a novel treatment option for patients who suffer from BOS, a disease where there are currently no approved therapies.

Altavant is a wholly owned subsidiary of Sumitovant Biopharma Ltd. For more information, please visit https://altavant.com.

About Sumitovant Biopharma Ltd.

Sumitovant is a global biopharmaceutical company with offices in New York City and London. Sumitovant is a wholly owned subsidiary of Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Co., Ltd. Sumitovant is the majority shareholder of Myovant, and wholly owns Enzyvant, Urovant, Spirovant and Altavant. Sumitovant's pipeline is comprised of early- through late-stage investigational medicines across a range of disease areas targeting high unmet need.

Sumitovant Biopharma Ltd. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Co., Ltd. For further information about Sumitovant please visit https://www.sumitovant.com/.

About Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Co., Ltd.

Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma is among the top-ten listed pharmaceutical companies in Japan, operating globally in major pharmaceutical markets, including Japan, the U.S., China and the European Union. Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma is based on the merger in 2005 between Dainippon Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., and Sumitomo Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd. Today, Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma has more than 6,000 employees worldwide. Additional information about Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma is available through its corporate website at https://www.ds-pharma.com/.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" concerning the development and commercialization of Altavant's products, the company's business development efforts and its expectations regarding its prospects. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks, assumptions and uncertainties that could cause actual future events or results to differ materially from such statements. These statements are made as of the date of this press release. Actual results may vary. Altavant undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements for any reason.

