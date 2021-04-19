Altavation Provides On-Demand Nationwide Drone Imaging for Real Estate

SYRACUSE, N.Y., April 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Altavation is now available nationwide – accessible and affordable on-demand drone photography and videography for real estate.

See their incredibly high quality drone video here! Altavation's Services Aer Now Available Nationwide, On-Demand! Their media is absolutely stunning!

Altavation is a premier aerial imaging provider of the United States, which holds partnerships with a number of the nation's leading real estate agencies. Drone photography captures breathtaking landscape views, memorable indoor videos, and shows off the most beautiful pieces of the home's exterior. Altavation is the marketing tactic real estate agents are looking for to drive sales and improve the user's online experience.

Altavation's nationwide availability allows real estate agents from across the country to easily order this service through their online website. With prices starting at only ninety-five dollars and a media return-rate of seventy-two hours at the latest, Altavation is both affordable and easily accessible.

Not only does drone photography promise beauty and incomparable value, they outperform all other forms of competition. According to MLS statistics, "Homes with drone images sell 68% percent faster." Additionally, the National Association of REALTORS states that "72% of homeowners prefer that their agent uses drone imaging." Drone technology is the up and coming, investing in Altavation's services is pivotal for a real estate agent's sale and a customer's satisfaction rate. In fact, successful real estate agents use drones 3.5 times more often than less successful agents according to a study performed by SoldByAir.

With fully FAA licensed and insured pilots, Altavation makes sure they follow all legal guidelines when flying in addition to providing the highest quality of aerial media.

Altavation's services are incomparable to standard photography and videography services. Drone imaging is a 'game changer' and will alter the future of competition within the nationwide real estate market.

According to one of their incredibly successful customers, "As a real estate agent, if you do not utilize drone imaging, you are doing a disservice to your client."

If you are interested in getting in contact with Altavation, please contact Luke Didion, @Lukejdid, Owner and CEO at 585-794-1357. For the fastest response please email [email protected]

Agents can easily book a shoot online at https://www.altavation.com/book-online

"Luke and his team at Altavation are hands down the best in the business. Having sold thousands of homes and seeing the quality of their competition, there is no competition!!"

— Anthony Butera, Most homes sold in New York State, 2019

