Altavian Awarded Army Contract for Production of TOGA UAS Hand Controller

GAINESVILLE, Fla., Aug. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Altavian, a U.S.-based Unmanned Aircraft System (UAS) engineering and manufacturing firm, today announced the award of a $12.2 million firm-fixed-price contract for the manufacturing and production of the Army's TOGA hand controller. This delivery order is in the TOGA domain as part of the Army's small UAS indefinite quantity indefinite delivery sustainment contract, awarded to Altavian and other vendors in 2018, with a total ceiling across all domains of $250M. Altavian offers products across five of the six potential domains.

The TOGA is a next-generation hand controller capable of pairing and flying with any UAS in the Army's family of small unmanned aerial systems (FoSUAS) as well as unmanned ground vehicles and is utilized to coordinate situational awareness, surveillance, and flight operations in tactical environments. The TOGA brings universal unmanned control to a single operator for an entire range of multi-domain unmanned systems on the battlefield while providing a unified set of controllers for the largest drone fleet in the world.

"The TOGA controller represents a major step forward for the Army's next generation of unmanned vehicles," said Thomas Rambo, Altavian CEO. "Altavian is particularly interested in the TOGA as it aligns with our goals of Open Systems and Common standards. We're proud to be manufacturing a piece that represents not just a single program, but all of Army robotics."

The award of this contract is the most recent in a long line of collaboration between the Altavian and the Army for system and component integrations supporting the complete FoSUAS. For more information on Altavian or Altavian's work in the sUAS sector, visit altavian.com/press-releases.

About Altavian, Inc.

Altavian is a privately held and all US-based engineering firm that designs and manufactures drones. A homegrown defense contractor headquartered in Florida, Altavian has been operating with exclusively American ownership and capital since its founding and is a certified Trusted Technology Provider to the DoD. At the heart of Altavian's defense work is a design and engineering philosophy to embrace open system architectures, facilitating the growth of systems, technology, and industry.

Altavian's headquarters are in Gainesville, FL, with employees across five states and an ancillary office in Charlotte, NC.

