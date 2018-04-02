Altavoz signs LockE Recordings to Digital Physical Global Distribution Deal

"I'm excited about partnering with Altavoz," said Jonathan Locke, CEO Locke Recordings. "My conversations with Altavoz's CEO have led me to believe that this is the right move for us as a label to continue to build up our infrastructure. I'm confident working with Altavoz will help advance our marketing and distribution operations."

Locke Recordings came to Altavoz via Quincy "Big Heff" Taylor, an Altavoz City Music Deal Ambassador. LockE Recordings, and its artists, will participate in the CityMusicDeal.com/chicago when the artist's is based in the Windy City.

"With the writing and production, the Locke music group has a sound that defines the soul of the Midwest" Music Executive, Quincy "Big Heff" Taylor

The label plans to launch a number of marketing and promotions throughout 2018 while building out DiAmante's successful indie music career.

About Locke Recordings,

LockE Recordings is an independent record label that was launched in 2016 by Jonathan Locke. The label is named after Jonathan's father, Ruben Locke, Jr., who passed away in 2010. LockE's initial focus was on marketing R&B music, but this year the label is preparing to extend to the Hip-Hop market. LockE has released singles by up-and-coming artists, including DiAmanté. Divisions of the label include, LockE Music Publishing Worldwide and LockE House Studio.

About Altavoz,

Altavoz Entertainment, Inc. (OTC PINK:AVOZ) is an independent, full service entertainment distributor offering a wide range of physical and digital distribution, marketing and payment solutions. Altavoz is widely known for distributing the highly acclaimed "Goldenheart" project from Dawn Richard. Altavoz ensures artists and producers have access to a unique array of traditional and out-of-the-box distribution channels and are creatively promoted so they can build their presence, make their mark, and earn a living all with a social conscience via our Help Earth Foundation. BuyingThis™ is a registered Trademark of Altavoz. Inc. Altavoz, Inc. is a subsidiary of Altavoz Entertainment, Inc. visit http://altavoz.com.

