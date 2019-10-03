AltCare.net Recognizes Atlanta's The Center for Advanced Medicine as its First Preferred Provider

ATLANTA, Oct. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Altcare.net, which is dedicated to helping people with cancer and their caregivers learn more about protocols, providers and funding treatment, has recognized Atlanta-based The Center for Advanced Medicine and its Medical Director, Jonathan Stegall, MD, as a Preferred Provider.

This designation indicates that The Center for Advanced Medicine (TCFAM) and Dr. Jonathan Stegall has completed AltCare.net's Preferred Partner review process. This means that anyone accessing the resources of the AltCare community who decides to pursue treatment through TCFAM and Dr. Stegall have the added comfort of these verifications.

AtlCare Preferred Partner independent verification – including the Preferred Provider recognition – includes an interview with a practice's medical director and a review of his or her background and experience, as well as confirmation and review of appropriate medical licenses. Likewise, the review process includes confirming that the facility has the appropriate licenses and insurance in place, and written confirmation of treatments offered, including any touted in a practice's promotions. The supervising case manager of the clinic is interviewed, as are patients, regarding their overall experience with the practice. Finally, the designation indicates that fair billing and cancellation policies have been confirmed to be transparent and that contact information is clear and current.

"Our integrative approach to cancer not only is innovative, but also always evolving, as we constantly seek to bring our patients and their families a range of choices that best fit them and the journey they are on," Dr. Stegall says. "To that end, if we can complete a process like AltCare's that affirms our offerings, approach and prior work with patients, we're all for it. I am proud TCFAM is designated a Preferred Provider."

Altcare.net is dedicated to helping people with cancer and their caregivers learn more about creative ways to fund care, protocols (natural, scientific or medical experimental, treatment or procedure) and providers, including those that use natural, integrative, or conventional therapy. Collectively, altcare.net has 75 years of case experience, having helped people find $6 billion for care and changing nearly 7 thousand lives.

About The Center for Advanced Medicine

The Center for Advanced Medicine offers highly customized integrative oncology programs focused on individual needs and care. TCFAM sees the physical, spiritual and emotional aspects of the patient as interdependent and requiring attention to all parts to make a whole.

Jonathan Stegall, MD, is Medical Director of TCFAM, and the author of Cancer Secrets, a look at how to defeat cancer combining modern medicine and alternative therapies. He also hosts The Cancer Secrets Podcast. Dr. Stegall is a practicing integrative oncologist and a nationally recognized leader, speaker, and advocate in his field. He earned his medical degree from the Medical University of South Carolina, completed postgraduate training through the Yale School of Medicine, with clinical training at Greenwich Hospital and Yale New Haven Hospital. He also completed a fellowship in integrative oncology through the Metabolic Medical Institute and has conducted research at Harvard Medical School.

