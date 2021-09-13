AltDG Offers a Free CPG Brand Mapping Database and Supports Thinknum's Alt Data Academy

NEW YORK, Sept. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The entity tagging company Alternative Data Group (AltDG) announced that it will provide a free mapping intelligence database connecting brands to their respective company owners in the consumer-packaged goods (CPG) sector. The mapping database is available to download from AltDG's website altdg.com and was achieved using the AltDG Merchant Mapper product. "We believe that democratized application of entity mapping will bring structure to the often-noisy records found in alternative data," said Gene Ekster, CEO of AltDG. "Structuring alternative data will in turn help transform these datasets into standardized tools for the investment community."

Entity tagging is one of the topics Mr. Ekster will teach at the upcoming Alt Data Academy, an educational endeavor facilitated by Thinknum Alternative Data. A leading provider of alternative data, Thinknum's Alt Data Academy enables a panel of experts to further the alternative field data by offering courses on the subject in the fall of 2021.

AltDG is an entity mapping and resolution company that provides software algorithms for ticker tagging, product, brand, and company mapping. Its proprietary technology powers the resolution of noisy unstructured alternative data to computer readable data structures. More info at http://developer.altdg.com

Gene Ekster is an adjunct professor at NYU, where he teaches a course on alternative data in finance. He is also the CEO of AltDG, an alternative data software company. Previously, he managed the alternative data team at Point72 Asset Management and worked in alternative-data roles at Balyasny Asset Management, Lone Pine, 1010 Data, and Majestic Research. Gene is a board member of IDSO (a compliance organization), Eagle Alpha, Ottoquant, and Super Signal Capital. He holds a degree in Artificial Intelligence from U.C. Berkeley, an MBA from Cornell University, and is a CFA charter holder. He has recently published a white paper on alternative data to the peer-reviewed Journal of Financial Data Science (JFDS) https://jfds.pm-research.com/content/early/2021/09/03/jfds.2021.1.073

