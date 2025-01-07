Altec Lansing Debuts New Party Speaker Series at CES 2025, Combining the Best of Video and Audio Entertainment

The renowned brand continues to evolve with the launch of cutting-edge, top-tier party speakers, delivering exceptional audio experiences for all ages

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Altec Lansing, the leading global audio electronics company, announces the introduction of seven new party speakers at CES 2025. Building on its legacy of sound innovation, Altec Lansing continues to push boundaries with a diverse lineup of bass-pumping party speakers that will appeal to casual music lovers, sports fans and audiophiles alike.

The new lineup debuting at CES takes rugged technology, party features and dynamic sound to the next level. Key products include the SoundRover View, perfect for watching the big game and hosting watch parties, the ToughBox, built for ultimate durability and the ability to pair with two other tailgate speakers for even more powerful sound and the Mix 3.0, designed for both casual listeners and audiophiles seeking a Hi-Fi quality experience.

Building on the success of its predecessors, the reinvented SoundRover View takes outdoor entertainment to new heights. Featuring a 14.1" 1080p display and 150W sound output, it brings sports, movies and shows to life — whether you're tailgating, hosting a backyard BBQ or having a casual get-together. Easily transported with a built-in trolley handle and wheels, it's perfect for any location, from your porch to the truck bed. Stream live events from your phone, charge devices via USB or plug in a Roku or Fire TV Stick for endless entertainment.

With an IP66 waterproof rating, the ToughBox lives up to its name, ready to withstand rain, snow and any outdoor elements. Whether you're tailgating at a snowy playoff game or caught in an unexpected drizzle, this speaker is built to endure. Beyond its rugged design, the ToughBox delivers a booming 100W peak power output and features a fun and intricate design that the whole family will enjoy.

The Mix 3.0 is designed with portability and convenience in mind, featuring a built-in dry box large enough to store and charge your smartphone via USB-A and USB-C connections. For times when streaming isn't an option, it also includes a Micro SD card slot to download playlists. While most traditional party speakers are not waterproof and should be kept away from areas like the beach or pool, the Mix 3.0 has an IP66 waterproof rating, allowing music lovers to take it anywhere without worrying about water damage — and it even floats for added peace of mind. It also features both front and rear LED lights modes for the ultimate party experience. For those more in tune with performance, the speaker has a sound output of 150W at peak power.

"At Altec Lansing, we're driven by our mission to create exceptional, life-like audio experiences for music lovers everywhere," said Ike Franco, Founder and CEO of Infinity Global, the parent company of Altec Lansing. "Building on decades of sound innovation, including iconic events like Woodstock and the 1984 Olympics, our new speaker lineup debuting at CES takes that legacy further. These refined party speakers are designed to deliver incredible sound, unmatched convenience and unforgettable experiences, no matter where the music takes you."

Additional new party speakers and features include:

SoundRover Cyclone: The ideal speaker to amp up the party, this powerhouse features 400 watts of peak power via its dual 8" woofers and dual tweeters. It also has smoke and laser lighting effects to set the mood, along with a top panel with easy-to-operate speaker controls and an LED display. With multiple input functions including AUX, USB, Bluetooth and TF card, listeners have endless options for music. Plus, the included remote control lets users take full command of the sound and lighting, creating an unforgettable atmosphere for any celebration.

SoundRover Quake: This formidable Bluetooth speaker delivers 800W peak of sound output, dual 10" woofers and dual tweeters and boasts many of the standout features of the SoundRover Cyclone, including smoke and laser lighting effects, user-friendly controls and a microphone jack for an optional wireless mic.

SoundRover 210: Versatile PA/party speaker that features FM radio, a vibrant LED display and party-sync capabilities with multi-color LED light modes. It offers up to 6 hours of playtime and delivers robust sound with a 15-inch woofer. It is also easily portable with its built-in trolley and wheels.

Explode: With 450W peak power and dual 8" woofers, this Bluetooth speaker delivers massive sound for up to 24 hours. Designed for the outdoors, its IP66 waterproof rating and floating capabilities ensure music lovers can take the speaker anywhere without worry. The front and rear LED lights and Party Sync mode, which allows it to pair with 100+ speakers, will also make it a hit at any event.

The new Altec Lansing speakers will be available in Q2. The leading audio equipment provider will also be showcasing new adult and kid headphones, Hi-Fi equipment and the Hydra 2.0 Series at booth LVCC, Central Hall — 15429 during CES. For more information on Altec products and partnerships, please visit https://alteclansing.com/.

About Altec Lansing

Since 1927, generations of music enthusiasts have recognized Altec Lansing as a premier brand that consistently delivers high quality and rich sound in a host of audio products including; headphones, earphones, everything-proof speakers, home and car audio, DJ speakers, turntables, mobile accessories and more. Altec Lansing provides a seamless combination of beautiful design aesthetics and terrific sound to exceed every audiophile's expectations. Those who know audio, know Altec Lansing. http://www.alteclansing.com / @alteclansingofficial

