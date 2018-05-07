Altegris Wins 2018 Thomson Reuters Lipper Award For Best Alternative Managed Futures Fund

The Altegris Futures Evolution Strategy Fund takes an innovative approach to managed futures, combining a focus on trend following with active fixed income management. The Fund seeks positive absolute return in rising and falling markets by addressing sharp movements in currencies, commodities, and interest rates. The strategy was launched in 2010 as one of the first actively managed, managed futures funds and continues to provide investors with access to returns from leading futures and fixed income investment managers, including DoubleLine Capital, International Standard Asset Management (ISAM), and Winton Capital. Further information on the Altegris Futures Evolution Strategy Fund can be found at: www.altegris.com/altthinkingmanagedfutures.

"Managed futures strategies are increasingly popular options that offer high-net-worth and institutional investors the potential opportunity to further diversify and protect their portfolios," said Martin Beaulieu, CEO and Executive Chairman of Altegris. "With our recently announced merger with Artivest, an award-winning alternative investment technology firm, we are looking forward to bringing many of these award-winning alternative investment opportunities to more investors across the globe."

About the Altegris Futures Evolution Fund

The Altegris Futures Evolution Strategy Fund, an actively managed mutual fund, seeks to achieve long-term capital appreciation primarily through investments that capture returns related to trends in the commodity and financial futures markets, as well as through active fixed income management. The Fund aims to achieve its goal by accessing returns of a concentrated group of trend-following managed futures investment managers as well as through an allocation of Fund assets to a fixed income strategy sub-adviser. Please visit www.altegris.com/altthinkingmanagedfutures for additional Fund information.

About the Thomson Reuters Lipper Fund Awards

The Thomson Reuters Lipper Fund Awards recognize funds and fund management firms that have excelled in providing consistently strong risk-adjusted performance relative to their peers. The awards honor funds and fund management firms for their consistently strong risk-adjusted three-, five-, and ten-year performance relative to their peers, based on Lipper's proprietary performance-based methodology. See further disclosure below, regarding the Thomson Reuters Lipper Fund Awards.

About Altegris

Altegris is an investment research firm, with deep expertise in alternative manager selection, structuring unique solutions, and providing portfolio management and oversight. For more information about the Altegris family of alternative investment strategies, please visit www.altegris.com. Altegris' offices are located at 1200 Prospect Street, Suite 400, La Jolla, CA 92037.

Altegris, and Artivest, an alternative investment technology firm, announced in February 2018 that they plan to merge under the name Artivest, pending customary corporate and regulatory conditions to closing. The joint 100-person team will service over $3 billion in client capital—immediately becoming the largest independent alternative investment technology and solutions firm for wealth managers, fund managers, and independent advisors. The combination will accelerate the work of both companies to provide individuals and institutions of all sizes efficient access to alternative investments. With offices in New York and San Diego, Artivest will remain privately held by employees and outside investors, led by Aquiline Capital Partners, Genstar Capital, KKR, and Thiel Capital.

Please contact Sheila Kulik, Prosek Partners, at (203) 745-2523 or skulik@prosek.com for additional information.

For delivering strong, consistent, and risk-adjusted performance, Lipper recognizes the Altegris Futures Evolution Strategy Fund Class I shares as the 2018 Best Alternative Managed Futures Fund for the five-year period among 16 alternative managed future funds for the five-year period ending 12/31/2017.

To be considered for a Lipper fund award in the U.S., funds must have at least 36 months of performance history and must be classified in a peer group with at least 10 distinct portfolios as of the end of the respective evaluation year. The highest Lipper Leader for Consistent Return value within each eligible classification determines the fund classification winner over three, five, or ten years.

Classification averages are calculated with all eligible share classes for each eligible classification. The calculate periods extend over 36, 60, and 120 months. The total number of funds in a Lipper award classification may include multiple share classes of a single fund. Other share classes may have different performance and expense characteristics. For a detailed explanation of the awards process, please review the Lipper Fund Awards methodology (U.S.) at lipperfundawards.com.

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Funds considered in the Lipper Awards may have experienced negative returns during or since the rating period. Mutual fund investing involves risks including the possible loss of principal and alternative strategies may not be suitable for everyone. Diversification does not ensure profit or protect against loss in a positive or declining market.

For the period ended 03/31/2018, Morningstar rated this Fund's Class I Shares for the overall and three-year period. Class I received five stars for the overall and three-year periods, respectively, among 98 Managed Futures Funds rated by Morningstar Performance reflects applicable fee waivers and reimbursements without which, the returns would be reduced and ratings could be lower. The Fund may have experienced negative returns over the time periods rates. Note, there are other share classes with higher fee structures and performance that may have different Morningstar ratings.

MORNINGSTAR RATING™ for each fund with at least a three-year history. Morningstar calculates a Morningstar rating based on a risk-adjusted return measure that accounts for variation in a fund's monthly performance (including the effects of sales charges), placing more emphasis on downward variations and rewarding consistent performance. The top 10% of funds in each category receive five stars, the next 22.5% receive four stars, the next 35% receive three stars, the next 22.5% receive two stars, and the bottom 10% receive one star (each share class is counted as a fraction of one fund and rate separately). ©2016 Morningstar, Inc. All Rights Reserved. The information contained herein: (1) is proprietary to Morningstar and/or its content providers; (2) may not be copied or distributed; and (3) is not warranted to be accurate, complete, or timely. Neither Morningstar nor its content providers are responsible for any damages or losses arising from any use of this information.

Investors should carefully consider the investment objectives, risks, charges, and expenses of the Altegris Futures Evolution Strategy Fund. This and other important information about a Fund is contained in the Fund's Prospectus, which can be obtained by calling (888) 524-9441. The Prospectus should be read carefully before investing.

Funds are distributed by Northern Lights Distributors, LLC. Altegris and Northern Lights Distributors, LLC, are not affiliated.

MUTUAL FUNDS INVOLVE RISK INCLUDING POSSIBLE LOSS OF PRINCIPAL.

The value of fixed-income securities, including preferred stocks, will typically fall when interest rates rise. Additionally, fixed income securities are subject to credit risk, which refers to an issuer's ability to make interest and principal payments when due, and risk of default. Asset or mortgage-backed securities are subject to prepayment risk. Below investment grade and lower quality high yield or junk bonds present heightened credit risk, liquidity risk, and potential for default. Investing in defaulted or distressed securities is considered speculative. REITs are subject to market, sector, and interest-rate risk.

Investing in commodity futures markets subjects the Fund to volatility as commodity future prices are influenced by unfavorable weather, geologic and environmental factors, regulatory changes and restrictions. Trading on foreign exchanges and foreign investments including exposure to foreign currencies, involve risks not typically associated with U.S. investments, including fluctuation in foreign currency values, adverse social and economic developments, less liquidity, greater volatility, less developed or inefficient trading markets, political instability and differing audit and legal standards. These risks are magnified in emerging markets.

The use of derivatives, such as futures, swaps, structured notes, and options contracts expose the Fund to additional risks, such as leverage risk, tracking risk, and counterparty default risk that it may not be subject to if it invested directly in the underlying securities. Although futures contracts are generally liquid, under certain market conditions there may not always be a liquid secondary market. Option positions help may expire worthless and cause a loss. Managed futures programs accessed by the Fund may be traded with additional leverage. The use of leverage can increase share price volatility and magnify gains or losses, as well as cause the Fund to incur additional expenses.

The Fund may engage in short selling and short position derivative activities which are considered speculative and involve significant financial risk. Short positions profit from a decline in price so the Fund may incur a loss on a short position if the price increases. The potential for loss in shorting is unlimited. Shorting may also result in higher transaction costs which reduce return. Investing in commodities through a controlled foreign corporation Subsidiary involves taxation and regulatory risk. Where applicable, income received from commodities-related investments will be passed through to the Fund as ordinary income, which may be taxed at less favorable rates than capital gains. Changes in applicable foreign and domestic laws could result in the inability of the Fund and/or Subsidiary to operate.

Underlying Pools in which the Subsidiary invests will pay management fees, commissions, operating expenses, and performance-based fees to each manager it retains. As a result, the cost of investing in the Fund may be higher than a mutual fund that invests directly in securities. There is no guarantee that any of the trading strategies used by the managers retained will be successful. The adviser's judgments about the investment expertise of each manager accessed may prove to be inaccurate and may not produce the desired results.

Altegris Advisors LLC is CFTC-registered commodity pool operator, NFA member, and SEC-registered investment adviser that sponsors and/or manages a platform of alternative investment products.

The Altegris group of affiliated companies is wholly-owned and controlled by (i) private equity funds managed by Aquiline Capital Partners LLC and its affiliates ("Aquiline"), and by Genstar Capital Management, LLC and its affiliates ("Genstar"), and (ii) certain senior management of Altegris and other affiliates. Established in 2005, Aquiline focuses its investments exclusively in the financial services industry. Established in 1988, Genstar focuses its investment efforts across a variety of industries and sectors, including financial services. The Altegris companies include Altegris Investments, Altegris Advisors, and Altegris Clearing Solutions.

