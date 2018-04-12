Altek Corporation (3059 TT) becomes the first ODM to deliver reference designs based on the Qualcomm Vision Intelligence Platform

Altek has been cooperating with global first-tier camera companies for more than 20 years. It is one of the largest DSC ODM manufacturers, with strong technology development, system integration, image processing and algorithm capabilities, providing customized designs, and rapid respond to customer needs and effectively help customers to lead the market in the first place. Altek's mass production capabilities over the years have been recognized by many world-class enterprises. The Vision Intelligence Platform's latest advances in camera, artificial intelligence (AI) and computer vision coupled with Altek's digital imaging expertise, opens exciting new possibilities for device manufacturers to accelerate the design, development and deployment of innovative IoT devices.

Altek has been in the digital imaging field over 20 years and has become a full-range vision intelligence solution provider. In addition to existing ODMs for imaging related products, Altek also can provide 3D sensing depth chips, algorithms, image IP licenses, and dual-lens camera modules.

Qualcomm is a trademark of Qualcomm Incorporated, registered in the United States and other countries.

Qualcomm Vision Intelligence Platform is a product of Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries.

Eva Liang

+886-03-5784567 Ext: 1214

EvaLiang@altek.com.tw



Shih Chen

ShihChen@altek.com.tw

SOURCE Altek Corporation