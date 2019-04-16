Alteon Health expands hospitalist care to long-time health system partners

GERMANTOWN, Md., April 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Underscoring the quality and performance of Alteon Health's physicians, three health systems with long ties to the industry-leading medical group have selected Alteon to assume management of hospitalist services at three major facilities this summer.

"Our hospitalists pride themselves on driving quality improvements not just within their own departments, but across entire facilities and health systems," says Dr. Jose Aguirre, President of the Hospitalist Medicine Division for Maryland-based Alteon. "We are eager to extend these services to some of our key partners."

On June 1, Alteon will begin providing hospitalist and critical care services at Carroll Hospital in Westminster, Maryland, where it has been the emergency medicine provider for more than two decades. Carroll Hospital is a 163-bed LifeBridge Health facility. Alteon physicians have long played key roles in medical staff leadership at the hospital and the group looks forward to furthering both Carroll Hospital's and LifeBridge Health's goals through the efficiencies that come with having a single experienced medical group manage all three service lines.

Fifty miles south, in the Washington, D.C. suburb of Takoma Park, Maryland, Adventist HealthCare has chosen Alteon to assume management of its hospitalist program at Washington Adventist Hospital beginning June 5. Alteon has provided emergency medicine services at Washington Adventist since 1991 and critical care since 1996. When it takes over hospitalist medicine for the 232-bed facility this summer, Alteon's team looks forward to working with system and facility leadership to implement innovative strategies to strengthen patient experience and the quality care Adventist HealthCare is known for.

"Carroll Hospital and Washington Adventist are two of our longest and strongest hospital contracts," says Dr. Martin Brown, President of Alteon's Mid-Atlantic region. "We understand their respective cultures and patient populations and are confident we can drive positive, patient-centered changes with our expanded role at both facilities."

Alteon also enjoys a strong partnership with University Hospitals, providing emergency medicine services at 14 of the prominent health system's northeast Ohio hospitals, as well as hospitalist services at two and critical care at one. On July 1, Alteon will add to that list by assuming management of hospitalist medicine at UH Cleveland Medical Center, the system's tertiary referral hospital and one of the country's leading academic medical centers. Affiliated with Case Western Reserve University, UH Cleveland Medical Center is a 1032 bed quaternary care academic medical center.

Alteon's Hospitalist Division has had great successes in the UH system. In the first six months of the contracts with UH Portage Medical Center in Ravenna, Ohio, and UH Ahuja Medical Center in nearby Beachwood, both saw substantial improvements in patient flow as measured by the average time to admit a patient from the emergency department and the percentage of patients discharged by noon.

"It means a lot that UH leaders have entrusted us with hospitalist care at their largest medical center," Aguirre says. "Our team looks forward to hitting the ground running in July."

About Alteon Health

With more than 1,700 clinicians serving more than 125 practice locations nationwide, Alteon is a leading provider of emergency medicine, hospitalist medicine, critical care, post-acute care and virtual and home health services. The physician-led practice is equipped with nearly 50 years of experience in providing high-quality, industry-leading and patient-focused care in diverse medical markets. For more information, visit alteonhealth.com.

