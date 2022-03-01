Alter Agents Explores Social Media's Influence on Shopping Decisions in New Report

LOS ANGELES, March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Alter Agents , a full-service strategic market research consultancy, has released " Shoppers and Social Media: How your customers use social media to shop ." The new report is the first in a four-part series that covers the firm's shopper influence research, a customizable methodology that gives brands a clear picture of shopper behavior in their category, including the sources shoppers consult and which are the most influential during the purchase journey. Findings related to marketing channels and generational usage show that brands need a tailored social media strategy to reach their key consumer audiences.

"Our research has shown that 76% of shoppers say they want to be as informed as possible when making a purchase," said Rebecca Brooks, Founder and CEO of Alter Agents. "Social media is a key source of information during the shopping journey, but understanding its influence and the specifics of how different groups are using it to make decisions is critical."

Alter Agents' Shopper Influence Research program launched with a study of 6,000 U.S.-based recent purchasers across six different product and service categories. The study contained questions about social media usage and shopping habits, which are covered in detail in the new report. A few key findings include:

Shoppers who use social media are less likely to impulse shop, more likely to be eco-conscious, and usually use multiple platforms for different kinds of information.

Generations vary widely in their use of social media for shopping, with Millennials topping the list at 78% and Boomers far behind at only 23%. Their use of specific platforms varies as well.

Product category largely determines the prevalence, usage and influence of social media during the shopping journey, prompting the need for marketers to gain insights into their key audience behaviors and preferences.

More findings, as well as key recommendations for brands, can be found in the complete report, located here: https://alteragents.com/ebook/shoppers-and-social-media/

