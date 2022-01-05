Alter Eco Launches Organic, No Sugar Added Granola Made with Thoughtfully-Sourced, Recognizable Ingredients

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Alter Eco Foods enters a new product category that brings the cleanest and greenest ingredients to the breakfast aisle: Organic Granola . Alter Eco's granola is sweetened naturally with date powder and monk fruit and these crunchy satisfying granolas contain no added sugar. They are available in three mouthwatering flavors -- Dark Chocolate , Cashew Butter , and Cinnamon Raisin -- all made with USDA Certified Organic ingredients that support regenerative agriculture.

"We made this granola the Alter Eco way," says Antoine Ambert, senior director of innovation & sustainability . "With our new, certified climate neutral granola, we're bringing our expertise in regenerative agriculture to the U.S. and expanding our impact closer to home."

Alter Eco's Organic Granola is the perfect breakfast for health-conscious consumers who care about the planet. Inside their Post-Consumer Recycled plastic packaging are clean ingredients you can recognize: no soy, corn or artificial ingredients, no added or fake sugars.

Alter Eco's new line of Organic Granolas are available now with an SRP of $7.49 per 8-oz online at www.alterecofoods.com and at Whole Foods.

Alter Eco ® is a chocolate-centric food company that helps mitigate climate change through regenerative agriculture and carbon sequestration. Alter Eco is dedicated to pioneering a better way of doing business as a force for change by practicing a full-circle approach to sustainability throughout its operations and supply chain through four pillars: producing only organic and non-GMO foods with regenerative farming practices, creating minimal waste by working towards 100 percent compostable packaging, sourcing using Fair Trade principles, and in-setting carbon emissions by means of large-scale reforestation/conservation programs in the cooperatives that produce its crops. These principles are entwined with Alter Eco's commitment to the highest quality ingredients and taste in all of its products, available in North America, Australia and Canada. All Alter Eco products are USDA Certified Organic, Fair Trade, Climate Neutral Certified, non-GMO and Certified Gluten-Free (excluding Dark Salt & Malt). For more information about Alter Eco, please visit www.alterecofoods.com .

