Alter Wolff Foley & Stutman LLP Celebrates Prestigious Recognitions in Matrimonial and Family Law

NEW YORK, Nov. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Alter Wolff Foley & Stutman LLP (AWFS) is proud to announce a series of distinguished honors that highlight our ongoing commitment to excellence and leadership in the field of Matrimonial and Family Law.

2026 Best Law Firms® - Alter Wolff Foley & Stutman LLP has been named in the 2026 edition of Best Law Firms® as a Tier 1 firm for Family Law in New York City, reflecting our dedication to achieving outstanding results and providing the highest level of client service.

2026 Lawdragon 500 Leading Family Lawyers Guide - We are honored that the AWFS partners, Eleanor B. Alter, Adam John Wolff, Jenifer J. Foley, Michael D. Stutman and Dana M. Stutman, have been named among the most respected family lawyers in the country in the 2026 Lawdragon 500 Leading Family Lawyers Guide.

2025 New York Metro Super Lawyers® – Family Law - We are delighted to celebrate our partners' and counsels' continued recognition by Super Lawyers® for their exceptional achievements and leadership in Family Law in the New York Metro region: Eleanor B. Alter, Adam John Wolff, Jenifer J. Foley, Michael D. Stutman, Dana M. Stutman, Julie M. Sheldon, Kari H. Lichtenstein, Valerie H. Tocci

2025 New York Metro Super Lawyers® Rising Stars – Family Law - We also congratulate our talented associates, MaryJane Gurriell, Allison Grinspoon and Gabriella DeRitis, who have been recognized as Rising Stars by Super Lawyers®, honoring them as some of the top emerging Family Law attorneys in the region:

AWFS Counsel, Julie M. Sheldon, Admitted as Fellow to the American Academy of Matrimonial Lawyers - We are especially proud to recognize AWFS counsel, Julie M. Sheldon, who was recently admitted as a Fellow of the American Academy of Matrimonial Lawyers (AAML), one of the most prestigious honors in the field. Fellowship in the AAML is reserved for attorneys who have demonstrated exceptional skill, experience, and dedication in Matrimonial and Family Law, and Julie's admission reflects her outstanding reputation among peers nationwide.

AWFS Partner, Adam John Wolff, Joins American Academy of Matrimonial Lawyers National Board of Directors - We are also thrilled to announce that AWFS Partner, Adam John Wolff, has joined the American Academy of Matrimonial Lawyers (AAML) National Board of Directors as Parliamentarian, a role he assumed at last week's AAML National Conference in Chicago. This leadership position reflects Adam's longstanding contributions to the Family Law community and his commitment to advancing best practices within the profession.

About Alter Wolff Foley & Stutman LLP

Alter Wolff Foley & Stutman LLP (AWFS) is a New York City-based law firm comprised of experienced and recognized family and matrimonial lawyers. Founded in 2016, AWFS brings distinguished experience, representing globally-known names from a wide range of backgrounds, including notable celebrity clients, as well as high-profile business owners, professionals, and their spouses. The team at AWFS discreetly and seamlessly addresses complex legal and financial issues for clients, including divorce, custody, child and spousal support, valuation and division of assets, pre- and post-nuptial agreements, and mediation. The firm prides itself on its family-first approach and commitment to the overall well-being of its clients and their families. To learn more, visit www.awfs.nyc.

Media Contact:

