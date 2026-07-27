Alter Wolff Foley & Stutman LLP Recognized in Chambers and Partners 2026 High Net Worth Guide

NEW YORK, July 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Alter Wolff Foley & Stutman LLP is proud to announce that the firm has once again been recognized as a leading law firm for Family & Matrimonial Law in the Chambers and Partners 2026 High Net Worth Guide, one of the legal profession's most respected rankings.

In addition to the firm-wide recognition, three of the firm's attorneys were individually ranked:

Eleanor B. Alter – Ranked as a leading Family & Matrimonial Lawyer for the tenth consecutive year

Adam John Wolff – Recognized as a leading Family & Matrimonial Lawyer

Jenifer J. Foley – Recognized as a leading Family & Matrimonial Lawyer

The Chambers High Net Worth Guide is regarded as one of the most comprehensive global resources for identifying leading professional advisers serving high-net-worth individuals and families. Rankings are based on independent research, client feedback, and peer evaluations within the legal industry.

"We are honored to once again be recognized by Chambers and Partners," said the firm. "This ranking reflects the dedication, skill, and commitment of our entire team in serving clients through some of the most complex and sensitive family law matters."

The firm also recognizes the contributions of the attorneys and professionals whose work supports its continued success, including Eleanor B. Alter, Adam John Wolff, Jenifer J. Foley, Michael D. Stutman, Dana M. Stutman, Julie Sheldon, Kari Lichtenstein, MaryJane Gurriell, Allison Grinspoon, Gabriella DeRitis, Daphne Schechter, and Eric Birnbaum.

Alter Wolff Foley & Stutman LLP remains committed to providing sophisticated counsel and exceptional client service in matrimonial and family law matters throughout New York.

About Alter Wolff Foley & Stutman LLP

Alter Wolff Foley & Stutman LLP (AWFS) is a New York City-based law firm comprised of experienced and recognized family and matrimonial lawyers. Founded in 2016, AWFS brings distinguished experience, representing globally-known names from a wide range of backgrounds, including notable celebrity clients, as well as high-profile business owners, professionals, and their spouses. The team at AWFS discreetly and seamlessly addresses complex legal and financial issues for clients, including divorce, custody, child and spousal support, valuation and division of assets, pre- and post-nuptial agreements, and mediation. The firm prides itself on its family-first approach and commitment to the overall well-being of its clients and their families. To learn more, visit www.awfs.nyc.

Media Contact:

Camille Placa

[email protected]

(212) 218-5375

SOURCE Alter Wolff Foley & Stutman LLP