Alter Wolff Foley & Stutman LLP Announces Prestigious Recognitions in Family and Matrimonial Law

NEW YORK, June 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Alter Wolff Foley & Stutman LLP (AWFS) is proud to announce a series of distinguished recognitions that reflect the firm's continued leadership and excellence in matrimonial and family law.

The team at AWFS remains deeply committed to its collaborative, client-centered approach and is proud of the continued peer recognition that reflects the firm's depth, breadth, and excellence in practice.

Adam John Wolff Selected to Join the American College of Family Trial Lawyers (ACFTL)

AWFS is honored to share that Partner Adam John Wolff has been selected for membership in the American College of Family Trial Lawyers (ACFTL)—an invitation-only organization comprised of the top family law trial attorneys across the country. This prestigious recognition is reserved for lawyers who have demonstrated outstanding trial advocacy, professional excellence, and the highest ethical standards.

Firm Recognized in Legal 500's Inaugural U.S. Private Client Guide

AWFS has been included in Legal 500's first-ever U.S. Private Client guide, a significant milestone that underscores the firm's reputation for handling complex and high-stakes family law matters. This recognition highlights AWFS's commitment to delivering sophisticated, client-focused counsel to individuals and families with diverse and significant legal needs.

Attorneys Recognized by Super Lawyers®

AWFS is also proud to celebrate the firm's continued recognition by Super Lawyers®, honoring attorneys who have demonstrated excellence in practice and earned high regard among their peers. The following attorneys have been recognized: Eleanor B. Alter, Adam John Wolff, Jenifer J. Foley, Michael D. Stutman, Dana M. Stutman, Julie M. Sheldon and Kari H. Lichtenstein .

Attorneys Recognized as Super Lawyers® Rising Stars

The firm also congratulates its talented associates and emerging leaders who have been named to the Super Lawyers® Rising Stars list, recognizing outstanding early-career attorneys: MaryJane Gurriell, Allison Grinspoon, Gabriella DeRitis, and Daphne Schechter.

About Alter Wolff Foley & Stutman LLP

Alter Wolff Foley & Stutman LLP (AWFS) is a New York City-based law firm comprised of experienced and recognized family and matrimonial lawyers. Founded in 2016, AWFS brings distinguished experience, representing globally-known names from a wide range of backgrounds, including notable celebrity clients, as well as high-profile business owners, professionals, and their spouses. The team at AWFS discreetly and seamlessly addresses complex legal and financial issues for clients, including divorce, custody, child and spousal support, valuation and division of assets, pre- and post-nuptial agreements, and mediation. The firm prides itself on its family-first approach and commitment to the overall well-being of its clients and their families. To learn more, visit www.awfs.nyc.

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SOURCE Alter Wolff Foley & Stutman LLP