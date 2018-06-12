Alterian Joins the Customer Data Platform Institute

DENVER, SYDNEY, and BRISTOL, England, June 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Alterian, a leading marketing technology provider, has joined the Customer Data Platform Institute. The CDP Institute is a, "vendor-neutral organization dedicated to helping marketers manage customer data." As an official vendor and sponsor, Alterian supports the CDP Institute in this mission to educate and empower marketers across the globe.

The CDP Institute defines companies that qualify as customer data platforms as "a marketer-managed system that creates a persistent, unified customer database that is accessible to other systems." The Alterian Adaptive Customer Experience™ Platform allows marketers to collect, store, analyze, and act upon customer data from all devices and channels in a single location. This allows them to generate personalized, relevant messaging in real time to provide a consistent, unified customer experience.

"For modern marketing, customer experience is everything," said Bob Hale, Alterian CEO. "In order to create the ideal experience for an individual, you have to understand them. That all comes from customer data, both historical information and real-time behavior." By joining the Institute, Alterian hopes to demonstrate the power of turning insights into action, empowering marketers to take customer experience to the next level in terms of understanding customers and engaging with them.

Hale continued, "The CDP Institute is a valued network of marketers and vendors sharing their knowledge, experience, and resources to improve our industry and the experiences of customers everywhere. We're honored to join, sponsor, and contribute to the community." Alterian will regularly share white papers, eBooks, and news on the CDP Institute website.

Successfully engaging with consumers is hard. The Alterian Adaptive Customer Experience™ Platform empowers a brand to automatically adapt to the unpredictable behavior of their customers and naturally improves every single time an interaction occurs on any touchpoint.

Turn insights into action—consolidate your customer data platform, analytics, campaign management, real-time, and email marketing efforts into one Adaptive Customer Experience Platform.

