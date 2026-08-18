Alterion Launches Aquila to Close the AI Blind Spot on Employee Devices

Aquila extends Alterion's runtime control plane from cloud systems to employee endpoints, offering security, risk, compliance, and engineering teams unified AI oversight across the enterprise.

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Alterion, the runtime control platform for enterprise AI, today announced Aquila, a new solution that helps enterprises control and govern how AI is used on employee devices.

Employee devices have become one of the biggest blind spots in enterprise AI. As developers and employees increasingly rely on coding assistants, browser-based AI tools, and local AI applications, more critical AI-driven actions—many of them high-risk—are now happening directly on laptops and workstations. These actions often occur outside the controls enterprises use to manage cloud-based AI systems. In other words, some of the most sensitive AI activity is increasingly happening on the very devices security teams find hardest to govern.

Aquila is designed to close this gap. It brings policy enforcement to the point where AI actions begin—on the device itself. Enterprises can inspect AI-driven actions and data before they leave the endpoint, and apply the same level of governance they expect in more centralized environments.

"The most sensitive AI work is increasingly happening on employee devices, yet the endpoint remains one of the least governed parts of the AI stack. Traditional governance tools often don't have visibility into what happens on the device. Aquila moves enforcement to where AI actions actually begin, so organizations can inspect and control sensitive data before it leaves the laptop."

– Al Hussin, Co-founder at Alterion

Aquila is built for enterprise security, risk, compliance, and engineering teams that need to support AI adoption without losing control over what happens on employee devices. It keeps AI activity on those devices within enterprise policy—from coding with AI assistants and using AI in the browser to local applications making AI-driven requests in the background.

Aquila works at three layers on every device: enforcing an approved-tools allowlist, preventing sensitive data from leaving in an AI request, and discovering AI activity outside those sanctioned tools.

Aquila helps enterprises:

Keep private, sensitive, or unauthorized data from leaving employee devices without slowing down production

Stop risky AI actions before they happen, rather than detecting problems after the fact

Give security and compliance teams clear records of how AI is being used, with user and device attribution

For enterprises with thousands of managed laptops and workstations, Aquila brings the same level of AI policy control they expect from cloud systems to each device.

Traditional endpoint and network security tools are built to catch what already happened. Aquila is built to catch it before it does—enforcing policy at the exact moment an AI action begins, not after the data is already gone. It runs alongside existing security and data protection tools, adding a layer purpose-built for AI.

Aquila also extends Alterion's Draco runtime control plane from cloud-based AI systems to the endpoint, giving teams a unified way to author and enforce AI policy across every environment where work happens—and a stronger foundation for oversight, enforcement, and auditability.

"Traditional endpoint tools tell you what happened after the agent already executed and the information already left the device. Aquila decides whether it leaves at all. And because it runs on the same control plane as Draco, a company writes policy once and enforces it everywhere work happens, from a production cluster to a laptop. That's what governing AI at enterprise scale actually requires."

– Asim Husain, Co-founder at Alterion

Aquila is available today for enterprise customers. Security, risk, compliance, and engineering leaders who want to bring endpoint AI under policy control can learn more in Alterion's blog, request a demo, and access additional technical details on the Aquila product site.

About Alterion

Alterion is building the runtime control plane for the agentic enterprise, a unified platform that gives organizations the visibility, governance, and real-time control they need to safely deploy and scale AI agents across cloud, server-side, and endpoint environments. Draco is the runtime control plane for AI agents, Helix is the intelligence layer, and Aquila extends that governance to the employee endpoint as its enforcement platform.

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Michelle Thompson

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VEW Media

SOURCE Alterion