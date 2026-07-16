New platform gives security, risk, and compliance leaders real-time visibility, governance, and enforced control over autonomous AI agents—without code changes or vendor lock-in.

SAN FRANCISCO, July 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Alterion, an enterprise platform for governing AI agents in production, announced today the availability of Draco, a runtime control platform that gives enterprises real-time visibility and enforced governance over AI agents operating across clouds, vendors, and endpoints.

Enterprises are rapidly deploying AI agents into production workflows but lack a unified way to understand what those agents are doing, why they are acting, and how to govern them at runtime—especially in highly regulated environments. Traditional APM, security, and AI tooling capture logs and metrics, but not agent intent or behavior, leaving control gaps against frameworks such as SOC 2, ISO 42001, and the EU AI Act and making it harder for CISOs, risk officers, and compliance leaders to demonstrate effective governance.

Alterion Launches Draco, a Runtime Control Plane for Enterprise AI Agents Post this

Draco closes this gap by sitting between AI agents and enterprise infrastructure as a dedicated runtime control layer. Powered by Helix, Alterion's runtime intelligence layer, Draco observes every prompt, action, and payload in real time, models agent behavior and intent, and applies programmable guardrails to enforce policy before agents perform high-risk actions such as data deletion and production changes, without requiring them to rebuild agent code.

Draco brings Alterion's core differentiators into the runtime control layer for enterprise AI agents: deep agent intelligence that compounds through contextual learning, allowing security, risk, and compliance teams to gain a single control point to set boundaries, monitor drift, and step in on agent behavior—without slowing engineering teams; an independent control layer that requires no agent code changes; secure and private deployment fully integrated into customer environments and VPCs; infrastructure-agnostic coverage across AI gateways, vendors, and frameworks; and proven scale for Fortune 500 enterprises, including some of the largest regulated industries.

"Most governance tools work at design time: configure rules before deployment and hope agents behave. That's not governance, that's guessing. Draco sits in the runtime, sees every action in context, and enforces controls the moment behavior crosses a boundary. No SDK changes, no slowing down engineering. The business keeps moving; the risk doesn't accumulate."

– Alharith Hussin, Co-founder at Alterion

Making AI agents safe to scale

Draco's multi-layer detection covers runtime behavior, network traffic, workload metadata, and endpoint activity to surface every agent, prompt, and action—sanctioned or shadow—across on-premises, public cloud, and SaaS environments. The control plane requires no SDK changes and is built for enterprises that need controlled deployment options, complete audit trails, and mapped controls against frameworks such as SOC 2, ISO 42001, and the EU AI Act.

With Draco, enterprises can:

Reduce support and operations costs by preventing incidents that trigger investigations, escalations, and manual overrides.

Improve customer experience by detecting and correcting unsafe or unreliable agent behavior in real time, instead of responding only after customers are affected.

Accelerate compliance readiness by continuously mapping agent behavior to enterprise policies and control frameworks and producing audit trails suitable for internal and regulatory review.

"Every enterprise we talk to has the same situation: agents in production, and no real visibility into what they're doing. Logs tell you what happened. Draco tells you what's happening and stops what shouldn't. That's a fundamentally different posture, and it's what regulated enterprises actually need."

– Asim Husain, Co-founder at Alterion

Direct, high-value benefits to enterprise governance teams

Draco is designed for enterprise organizations with large, complex agentic ecosystems—especially those operating in highly regulated environments that need real-time runtime control, auditability, and policy enforcement. Security, risk, and compliance teams use Draco to govern agents spanning custom applications, SaaS tools, and shadow deployments, without forcing engineering teams to rewrite code or standardize on a single AI vendor.

Key benefits include:

Fast deployment — Typical deployments complete in days, not months, with customers able to see a consolidated view of their agents, policies, and runtime behavior within the first few weeks.

Vendor- and infrastructure-agnostic operation — The platform works across AI gateways, LLM vendors, and infrastructure, including new agents and tools added over time.

Business impact at scale — Draco helps reduce regulatory and operational risk, lower incident-related costs, and improve the reliability of AI-driven customer experiences.

Draco is available starting July 16, 2026, for enterprise customers. Security, risk, and compliance leaders looking to deploy runtime control for AI agents can learn more or contact the team at Alterion.

About Alterion

Alterion is building the control plane for the agentic enterprise, a unified platform that gives organizations the visibility, governance, and real-time control they need to safely deploy and scale AI agents across their environments. Founded by Alharith Hussin, a former McKinsey Partner, and Asim Husain, a long-time Google Engineering VP, Alterion brings a combination of enterprise rigor and engineering depth to the emerging problem of agent governance. For more information, visit Alterion.

Media Contact:

Joshua M. Estrin

Chief Marketing Officer, Alterion

201 3rd Street, San Francisco, CA 94103

[email protected]

(954) 243-7436

SOURCE Alterion