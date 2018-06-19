Alterna Equity Partners Announces The Capitalization and Start-up of Alterna Capital Solutions

"Alterna is excited to have the opportunity to work with Mr. Carpenter in building a best in class organization and providing an attractive service focused offering for clients," said Alterna Founder Robert Konrad.

Alterna Equity Partners, founded by Mr. Konrad in 2006, is a private equity investment firm based in South Florida that makes strategic investments in early stage and established growing companies. Alterna invests in existing and new management teams and assists in the growth and development of its company investments through the introduction of new financial and managerial resources. Its operating businesses oversee more than $1 billion in assets across several funds, portfolio companies and co-investments. Learn more at AlternaEquityPartners.com.

