Alternate Health Launches First Complete Ethereum Blockchain EMR / EHR

"Alternate Health's blockchain EMR/EHR is the first of its kind and completes our comprehensive integration of blockchain technology into all aspects of our software systems," says Dr. Michael Murphy, Chairman and CEO of Alternate Health. "Along with the deployment of our Zi App Blockchain Mobile Payment System and our CanaPass blockchain transaction ledger, Alternate Health is leading the paradigm shift in emerging healthcare data and medical cannabis technology."

How the CanaPass Blockchain EMR works:

Based on Ethereum's platform, CanaPass' HIPAA and PIPEDA-compliant system records key medical data in blocks on a distributed ledger. Each patient's CanaPass account includes its own private cryptographic key that is used to identify and decrypt the associated private information from the distributed ledger. This is similar to the way a blockchain wallet works, but instead of keeping track of tokens or digital assets, it is used to track and store data such as the patient's lab results, medical reports, etc.

Key Advantages of Alternate Health's Blockchain EMR/EHR:

Reliability : The use of decentralized, cloud-based storage ensures maximum reliability and prevents data loss through regular automated backups of all data.

: The use of decentralized, cloud-based storage ensures maximum reliability and prevents data loss through regular automated backups of all data. Security : All sensitive patient data storage exceeds HIPAA and PIPEDA requirements; Since only the hash value of sensitive data is stored on the blockchain, data can only be decrypted with the private key of that account.

: All sensitive patient data storage exceeds HIPAA and PIPEDA requirements; Since only the hash value of sensitive data is stored on the blockchain, data can only be decrypted with the private key of that account. Transparency: The use of a distributed ledger ensures data is tamper-proof, preventing cyber-attacks on the system itself since previous transaction data cannot be changed or overwritten.

Alternate Health developed the CanaPass Blockchain EMR/EHR in conjunction with Support Your Buds LLC ('SYB'), a leader in custom Blockchain and Smart Contract solutions. Previously, Alternate Health and SYB have collaborated in the development of the Zi App Blockchain Payment system.

For more information on the CanaPass Blockchain EMR/EHR system, download the technical description at supportyourbuds.com/blockchain-EMR-Tech.pdf. Technical information for Zi App can also be downloaded from supportyourbuds.com/Zi-App-Tech.pdf.

Additional Expansion in the U.S. and Canada

Alternate Health also indicated that the Company has begun expanding its presence in the Florida medical cannabis market with the rollout of FlorPass, its Florida-focused adaptation of CanaPass, at all Florida Compassionate Care Clinics of America ('CCCofA') locations. CCCofA operates three medical clinics in Florida and is poised for significant growth with an additional four locations slated to open in 2018.

"I am impressed with the ease of use and reporting ability, and the willingness of the Alternate Health staff to quickly and easily modify their setup and templates to suit our needs as a medical marijuana evaluation clinic," says Debbie Mendez-Vigo, a managing partner at CCCofA. "Their support has been outstanding! I look forward to working with Alternate Health on their FlorPass system to expand our research capabilities and future development as well as serve the needs of the cannabis community."

About Alternate Health

Alternate Health Corp. (CSE: AHG, OTCQB: AHGIF) Alternate Health has established multiple arms-length operations within the medical cannabis industry, each of which drives consumers, data and strategic opportunities to the company's other verticals. This sophisticated cross-integration of the company's enterprises has positioned Alternate Health as one of the only cannabis companies that delivers consistent revenue and intellectual property without growing, manufacturing or distributing the cannabis plant. Through its software solutions, data analytics, and patented delivery systems, Alternate Health's goal is to be the global authority on scientific and clinical support for cannabis in regulated markets. Alternate Health is well positioned to reinvest internal operating cash flow in its platform over the long term, creating an attractive investment profile for its shareholders.

Alternate Health resides in the cannabis sector along with companies like GW Pharmaceuticals, AXIM Biotechnologies Inc., Canopy Growth Corporation, and Aphria Inc. Alternate Health is differentiated from other cannabis companies by its focus on ancillary services for patients, healthcare professionals and regulatory providers rather than selling a commodity. For more information about Alternate Health Corp., visit www.alternatehealth.ca.

