Alternate Health's StatePass EMR and Cannabis Compliance Blockchain Takes on New York Market, Begins Physician Onboarding

"We have already identified several cannabis physicians to begin service testing StatePass in New York, where they will use the EMR for their current cannabis patients and provide feedback so our programming team can optimize the system for statewide use," says Dr. Michael Murphy, Chairman and CEO of Alternate Health. "Based on the positive feedback we have already received from physicians, we are confident that our presence in the New York market will expand rapidly."

StatePass is the only EMR and blockchain-enabled software solution specifically designed for the medical cannabis industry. A complete practice management tool, StatePass ensures strict regulatory compliance with a focus on improving patient outcomes. StatePass is also an ideal software solution for highly regulated markets, like New York, with an easy-to-use interface that allows physicians to personalize their patients' treatment options with built-in, automated compliance reporting.

The arrival of StatePass in the New York market follows the success of the system's original version CanaPass and the Florida-specific adaptation – FlorPass. Boosted by the American Medical Marijuana Physicians Association's recent endorsement of FlorPass, the system is rapidly expanding across Florida, with AMMPA President Dr. Orlando Florete declaring: "We believe that CanaPass will help empower these physicians with the tools required to effectively and compliantly help those patients in need."

With automated reporting and compliance features, StatePass navigates New York's legal environment, taxation rules, and state-specific medical cannabis regulations. StatePass also records patient information through a distributed blockchain ledger, ensuring industry-leading data security. This unique suite of software services gives physicians the confidence and peace-of-mind to focus on providing the best treatment to their patients.

"Our New York team is working closely with physicians to familiarize them with the StatePass system and demonstrate how it can be a tremendous asset in enhancing their medical cannabis practices," says Jay Briggs, Vice President of Operations for Alternate Health. "We are very excited to continue developing our network of physicians and industry experts as we deliver a best-in-class EMR solution."

About StatePass

StatePass is the U.S. equivalent of Alternate Health's cornerstone CanaPass Cannabis Compliance technology. Alternate Health's CanaPass system is currently live nationwide in Canada through a partnership with National Access Cannabis ('NAC'), Canada's largest chain of medical cannabis clinics. Listed on the TSX Venture Exchange, NAC is currently expanding into recreational markets. CanaPass will launch its recreational adaptation in all future NAC recreational locations.

About Alternate Health

Alternate Health Corp. (CSE: AHG, OTCQB: AHGIF) Alternate Health has established multiple arms-length operations within the medical cannabis industry, each of which drives consumers, data and strategic opportunities to the company's other verticals. This sophisticated cross-integration of the company's enterprises has positioned Alternate Health as one of the only cannabis companies that delivers consistent revenue and intellectual property without growing, manufacturing or distributing the cannabis plant. Through its software solutions, data analytics, and patented delivery systems, Alternate Health's goal is to be the global authority on scientific and clinical support for cannabis in regulated markets. Alternate Health is well positioned to reinvest internal operating cash flow in its platform over the long term, creating an attractive investment profile for its shareholders.

Alternate Health resides in the cannabis sector along with companies like GW Pharmaceuticals, AXIM Biotechnologies Inc., Canopy Growth Corporation, and Aphria Inc. Alternate Health is differentiated from other cannabis companies by its focus on ancillary services for patients, healthcare professionals and regulatory providers rather than selling a commodity. For more information about Alternate Health Corp., visit www.alternatehealth.ca.

Neither the CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. Statements included in this announcement, including statements concerning our plans, intentions and expectations, which are not historical in nature are intended to be, and are hereby identified as "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements may be identified by words including "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "expects" and similar expressions. The Company cautions readers that forward-looking statements, including without limitation those relating to the Company's future operations, business prospects and financing plans, are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward looking statements.

SOURCE Alternate Health Corp.

Related Links

http://www.alternatehealth.ca/

