Alternating Current Power System Market: 2023 to 2027 Analysis of Major Players as well as the Global Market and Key Countries such as Germany - Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Germany is the leading production and sales market in the Europe region and contributes to the top innovative electronic equipment production among the different countries. Germany boasts unparalleled world-leading manufacturers and suppliers of electrical and electronic materials, components, and equipment across the value chain. These range from microelectronic components to electrical household appliances, automation systems, electronic medical equipment, and automotive electronics. To know more, Buy the Report!

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Alternating Current Power System Market 2023-2027

The COVID-19 pandemic adversely affected the growth of several end-user industries of electrical components and equipment, including power and utility industries across the world, in 2020. In addition, investments in utility projects were very low, which negatively impacted the market's growth in 2020. However, in 2021 countries such as Germany had the emphasis on re-started the operations of essential businesses with a limited workforce gradually increasing the manufacturing industry's growth. For more insights – Download a Sample Report!

Germany is one of the top key country contributors to the global alternating current power system. The global alternating current power system is segmented by type (three-phase and single-phase), end-user (non-residential and residential), product (generator, switchgear, UPS, PDU, and others), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa). The global alternating current power system market is estimated to decline at a CAGR of 4.98% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 60.78 billion.

The major vendors for the global alternating current power system report include ABB Ltd., Advanced Energy Industries Inc., AEG Power Solutions BV, Delta Electronics Inc., Eaton Corp. Plc, EnerSys, General Electric Co., Hitachi Ltd., Infineon Technologies AG, Itech Electronic Co. Ltd., Joe Powell, and Associates Inc., LITE-ON Technology Corp., LS ELECTRIC Co. Ltd., MEAN WELL Enterprises Co. Ltd., Mitsubishi Electric Corp., Myers Power Products Inc., Powertek US Inc., Schaefer Inc., Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, Vertiv Holdings Co., Vicor Corp., Zhejiang CHINT Electrics Co. Ltd., and Fuji Electric Co. Ltd. To know about the vendor offerings, Request a PDF Sample!

The rising demand from the telecom industry is notably driving the global alternating current power system growth, although factors such as difficulties in keeping pace with changing customer demand may impede the market growth.

The current transformer market share is expected to increase by USD 219.65 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 4.75%. The current transformer market report offers information on several market vendors, including ABB Ltd., CGS Instrument Transformers, FRER Srl V.le, Hammond Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Huayi Group. Co. Ltd., Hyosung Corp., IMA Spa, Littelfuse Inc., Megacon Group, Murugappa Group.



Alternating Current Power System Market 2023-2027: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027

Detailed information on factors that will assist alternating current power system market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the alternating current power system market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the alternating current power system market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of alternating current power system market vendors

Alternating Current Power System Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 190 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 4.98% Market growth 2023-2027 $ 60.78 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 4.56 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 65% Key countries US, China, India, Japan, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled ABB Ltd., Advanced Energy Industries Inc., AEG Power Solutions BV, Delta Electronics Inc., Eaton Corp. Plc, EnerSys, General Electric Co., Hitachi Ltd., Infineon Technologies AG, Itech Electronic Co. Ltd., Joe Powell and Associates Inc., LITE ON Technology Corp., LS ELECTRIC Co. Ltd., MEAN WELL Enterprises Co. Ltd., Mitsubishi Electric Corp., Myers Power Products Inc., Powertek US Inc., Schaefer Inc., Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, Vertiv Holdings Co., Vicor Corp., Zhejiang CHINT Electrics Co. Ltd., and Fuji Electric Co. Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

