Alternating Current Power System Market: 2023 to 2027 Analysis of Major Players as well as the Global Market and Key Countries such as Germany - Technavio

Jan 25, 2023, 15:00 ET
NEW YORK, Jan. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Germany is the leading production and sales market in the Europe region and contributes to the top innovative electronic equipment production among the different countries. Germany boasts unparalleled world-leading manufacturers and suppliers of electrical and electronic materials, components, and equipment across the value chain. These range from microelectronic components to electrical household appliances, automation systems, electronic medical equipment, and automotive electronics. To know more, Buy the Report!
The COVID-19 pandemic adversely affected the growth of several end-user industries of electrical components and equipment, including power and utility industries across the world, in 2020. In addition, investments in utility projects were very low, which negatively impacted the market's growth in 2020. However, in 2021 countries such as Germany had the emphasis on re-started the operations of essential businesses with a limited workforce gradually increasing the manufacturing industry's growth. For more insights – Download a Sample Report!
Germany is one of the top key country contributors to the global alternating current power system. The global alternating current power system is segmented by type (three-phase and single-phase), end-user (non-residential and residential), product (generator, switchgear, UPS, PDU, and others), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa). The global alternating current power system market is estimated to decline at a CAGR of 4.98% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 60.78 billion.
The major vendors for the global alternating current power system report include ABB Ltd., Advanced Energy Industries Inc., AEG Power Solutions BV, Delta Electronics Inc., Eaton Corp. Plc, EnerSys, General Electric Co., Hitachi Ltd., Infineon Technologies AG, Itech Electronic Co. Ltd., Joe Powell, and Associates Inc., LITE-ON Technology Corp., LS ELECTRIC Co. Ltd., MEAN WELL Enterprises Co. Ltd., Mitsubishi Electric Corp., Myers Power Products Inc., Powertek US Inc., Schaefer Inc., Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, Vertiv Holdings Co., Vicor Corp., Zhejiang CHINT Electrics Co. Ltd., and Fuji Electric Co. Ltd. To know about the vendor offerings, Request a PDF Sample!
The rising demand from the telecom industry is notably driving the global alternating current power system growth, although factors such as difficulties in keeping pace with changing customer demand may impede the market growth.
Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform
Related Reports –
- The current transformer market share is expected to increase by USD 219.65 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 4.75%. The current transformer market report offers information on several market vendors, including ABB Ltd., CGS Instrument Transformers, FRER Srl V.le, Hammond Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Huayi Group. Co. Ltd., Hyosung Corp., IMA Spa, Littelfuse Inc., Megacon Group, Murugappa Group.
- The direct current power system market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.61% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 12.01 billion. The direct current power system market report offers information on several market vendors, including ABB Ltd., Advanced Energy Industries Inc., AEG Power Solutions BV, C and D Technologies Inc., Delta Electronics Inc., Dyna Hitech Power Systems Ltd., Eaton Corp. Plc, EnerSys, Good Will Instrument Co. Ltd., Heinzinger electronic GmbH.
Alternating Current Power System Market 2023-2027: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027
- Detailed information on factors that will assist alternating current power system market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the alternating current power system market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the alternating current power system market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of alternating current power system market vendors
|
Alternating Current Power System Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
190
|
Base year
|
2022
|
Historic period
|
2017-2021
|
Forecast period
|
2023-2027
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Decelerate at a CAGR of 4.98%
|
Market growth 2023-2027
|
$ 60.78 billion
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth 2022-2023(%)
|
4.56
|
Regional analysis
|
APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa
|
Performing market contribution
|
APAC at 65%
|
Key countries
|
US, China, India, Japan, and Germany
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks
|
Key companies profiled
|
ABB Ltd., Advanced Energy Industries Inc., AEG Power Solutions BV, Delta Electronics Inc., Eaton Corp. Plc, EnerSys, General Electric Co., Hitachi Ltd., Infineon Technologies AG, Itech Electronic Co. Ltd., Joe Powell and Associates Inc., LITE ON Technology Corp., LS ELECTRIC Co. Ltd., MEAN WELL Enterprises Co. Ltd., Mitsubishi Electric Corp., Myers Power Products Inc., Powertek US Inc., Schaefer Inc., Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, Vertiv Holdings Co., Vicor Corp., Zhejiang CHINT Electrics Co. Ltd., and Fuji Electric Co. Ltd.
|
Market dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Contents:
1 Executive Summary
- 1.1 Market overview
- Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview
- Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview
- Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics
- Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography
- Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type
- Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user
- Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product
- Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 10: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 11: Parent market
- Exhibit 12: Market Characteristics
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market definition
- Exhibit 13: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 14: Market segments
- 3.3 Market size 2022
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027
- Exhibit 15: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 17: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 18: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
4 Historic Market Size
- 4.1 Global alternating current power system market 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global alternating current power system market 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)
- 4.2 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Type Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)
- 4.3 End-user Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – End-user Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)
- 4.4 Product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Product Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)
- 4.5 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 23: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)
- 4.6 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 24: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)
5 Five Forces Analysis
- 5.1 Five forces summary
- Exhibit 25: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027
- 5.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 26: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027
- 5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 27: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 28: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 29: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 30: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.7 Market condition
- Exhibit 31: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027
6 Market Segmentation by Type
- 6.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 32: Chart on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 33: Data Table on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.2 Comparison by Type
- Exhibit 34: Chart on Comparison by Type
- Exhibit 35: Data Table on Comparison by Type
- 6.3 Three-phase - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 36: Chart on Three-phase - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 37: Data Table on Three-phase - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 38: Chart on Three-phase - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 39: Data Table on Three-phase - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.4 Single-phase - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 40: Chart on Single-phase - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 41: Data Table on Single-phase - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 42: Chart on Single-phase - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 43: Data Table on Single-phase - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.5 Market opportunity by Type
- Exhibit 44: Market opportunity by Type ($ billion)
7 Market Segmentation by End-user
- 7.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 45: Chart on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 46: Data Table on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.2 Comparison by End-user
- Exhibit 47: Chart on Comparison by End-user
- Exhibit 48: Data Table on Comparison by End-user
- 7.3 Non-residential - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 49: Chart on Non-residential - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 50: Data Table on Non-residential - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 51: Chart on Non-residential - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 52: Data Table on Non-residential - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.4 Residential - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 53: Chart on Residential - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 54: Data Table on Residential - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 55: Chart on Residential - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 56: Data Table on Residential - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.5 Market opportunity by End-user
- Exhibit 57: Market opportunity by End-user ($ billion)
8 Market Segmentation by Product
- 8.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 58: Chart on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 59: Data Table on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- 8.2 Comparison by Product
- Exhibit 60: Chart on Comparison by Product
- Exhibit 61: Data Table on Comparison by Product
- 8.3 Generator - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 62: Chart on Generator - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 63: Data Table on Generator - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 64: Chart on Generator - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 65: Data Table on Generator - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 8.4 Switchgear - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 66: Chart on Switchgear - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 67: Data Table on Switchgear - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 68: Chart on Switchgear - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 69: Data Table on Switchgear - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 8.5 UPS - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 70: Chart on UPS - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 71: Data Table on UPS - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 72: Chart on UPS - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 73: Data Table on UPS - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 8.6 PDU - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 74: Chart on PDU - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 75: Data Table on PDU - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 76: Chart on PDU - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 77: Data Table on PDU - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 8.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 78: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 79: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 80: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 81: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 8.8 Market opportunity by Product
- Exhibit 82: Market opportunity by Product ($ billion)
9 Customer Landscape
- 9.1 Customer landscape overview
- Exhibit 83: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria
10 Geographic Landscape
- 10.1 Geographic segmentation
- Exhibit 84: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 85: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)
- 10.2 Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 86: Chart on Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 87: Data Table on Geographic comparison
- 10.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 88: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 89: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 90: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 91: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 10.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 92: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 93: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 94: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 95: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 10.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 96: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 97: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 98: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 99: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 10.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 100: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 101: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 102: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 103: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 10.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 104: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 105: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 106: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 107: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 10.8 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 108: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 109: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 110: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 111: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 10.9 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 112: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 113: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 114: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 115: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 10.10 India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 116: Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 117: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 118: Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 119: Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 10.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 120: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 121: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 122: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 123: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 10.12 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 124: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 125: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 126: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 127: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 10.13 Market opportunity by geography
- Exhibit 128: Market opportunity by geography ($ billion)
11 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 11.1 Market drivers
- 11.2 Market challenges
- 11.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
- Exhibit 129: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027
- 11.4 Market trends
12 Vendor Landscape
- 12.1 Overview
- 12.2 Vendor landscape
- Exhibit 130: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation
- 12.3 Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 131: Overview on factors of disruption
- 12.4 Industry risks
- Exhibit 132: Impact of key risks on business
13 Vendor Analysis
- 13.1 Vendors covered
- Exhibit 133: Vendors covered
- 13.2 Market positioning of vendors
- Exhibit 134: Matrix on vendor position and classification
- 13.3 ABB Ltd.
- Exhibit 135: ABB Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 136: ABB Ltd. - Business segments
- Exhibit 137: ABB Ltd. - Key news
- Exhibit 138: ABB Ltd. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 139: ABB Ltd. - Segment focus
- 13.4 Advanced Energy Industries Inc.
- Exhibit 140: Advanced Energy Industries Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 141: Advanced Energy Industries Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 142: Advanced Energy Industries Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 143: Advanced Energy Industries Inc. - Segment focus
- 13.5 AEG Power Solutions BV
- Exhibit 144: AEG Power Solutions BV - Overview
- Exhibit 145: AEG Power Solutions BV - Product / Service
- Exhibit 146: AEG Power Solutions BV - Key offerings
- 13.6 Delta Electronics Inc.
- Exhibit 147: Delta Electronics Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 148: Delta Electronics Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 149: Delta Electronics Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 150: Delta Electronics Inc. - Segment focus
- 13.7 EnerSys
- Exhibit 151: EnerSys - Overview
- Exhibit 152: EnerSys - Business segments
- Exhibit 153: EnerSys - Key news
- Exhibit 154: EnerSys - Key offerings
- Exhibit 155: EnerSys - Segment focus
- 13.8 General Electric Co.
- Exhibit 156: General Electric Co. - Overview
- Exhibit 157: General Electric Co. - Business segments
- Exhibit 158: General Electric Co. - Key news
- Exhibit 159: General Electric Co. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 160: General Electric Co. - Segment focus
- 13.9 Hitachi Ltd.
- Exhibit 161: Hitachi Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 162: Hitachi Ltd. - Business segments
- Exhibit 163: Hitachi Ltd. - Key news
- Exhibit 164: Hitachi Ltd. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 165: Hitachi Ltd. - Segment focus
- 13.10 Infineon Technologies AG
- Exhibit 166: Infineon Technologies AG - Overview
- Exhibit 167: Infineon Technologies AG - Business segments
- Exhibit 168: Infineon Technologies AG - Key news
- Exhibit 169: Infineon Technologies AG - Key offerings
- Exhibit 170: Infineon Technologies AG - Segment focus
- 13.11 Joe Powell and Associates Inc.
- Exhibit 171: Joe Powell and Associates Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 172: Joe Powell and Associates Inc. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 173: Joe Powell and Associates Inc. - Key offerings
- 13.12 LITE ON Technology Corp.
- Exhibit 174: LITE ON Technology Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 175: LITE ON Technology Corp. - Business segments
- Exhibit 176: LITE ON Technology Corp. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 177: LITE ON Technology Corp. - Segment focus
- 13.13 MEAN WELL Enterprises Co. Ltd.
- Exhibit 178: MEAN WELL Enterprises Co. Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 179: MEAN WELL Enterprises Co. Ltd. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 180: MEAN WELL Enterprises Co. Ltd. - Key offerings
- 13.14 Mitsubishi Electric Corp.
- Exhibit 181: Mitsubishi Electric Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 182: Mitsubishi Electric Corp. - Business segments
- Exhibit 183: Mitsubishi Electric Corp. - Key news
- Exhibit 184: Mitsubishi Electric Corp. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 185: Mitsubishi Electric Corp. - Segment focus
- 13.15 Schaefer Inc.
- Exhibit 186: Schaefer Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 187: Schaefer Inc. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 188: Schaefer Inc. - Key offerings
- 13.16 Schneider Electric SE
- Exhibit 189: Schneider Electric SE - Overview
- Exhibit 190: Schneider Electric SE - Business segments
- Exhibit 191: Schneider Electric SE - Key news
- Exhibit 192: Schneider Electric SE - Key offerings
- Exhibit 193: Schneider Electric SE - Segment focus
- 13.17 Siemens AG
- Exhibit 194: Siemens AG - Overview
- Exhibit 195: Siemens AG - Business segments
- Exhibit 196: Siemens AG - Key news
- Exhibit 197: Siemens AG - Key offerings
- Exhibit 198: Siemens AG - Segment focus
14 Appendix
- 14.1 Scope of the report
- 14.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
- Exhibit 199: Inclusions checklist
- Exhibit 200: Exclusions checklist
- 14.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
- Exhibit 201: Currency conversion rates for US$
- 14.4 Research methodology
- Exhibit 202: Research methodology
- Exhibit 203: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
- Exhibit 204: Information sources
- 14.5 List of abbreviations
- Exhibit 205: List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com/
SOURCE Technavio
Share this article