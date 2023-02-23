Alternating current power system market size to grow by USD 60.78 bn from 2022 to 2027: Driven by rising demand from the telecom industry - Technavio

NEW YORK, Feb. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The alternating current power system market size is forecast to increase by USD 60.78 billion from 2022 to 2027. However, growth momentum will be decelerating at a CAGR of 4.98%, according to the recent market study by Technavio. The growth of the market will be driven by the increasing use of AC in high-voltage power transmission, rising demand from the telecom industry, and increasing demand for AC power systems in power generation plants. For more insights on the historic (2017 to 2021) and forecast market size (2022 to 2027) Download The Sample Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Alternating Current Power System Market 2023-2027

Alternating Current Power System Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 4.98% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 60.78 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 4.56 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 65% Key countries US, China, India, Japan, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled ABB Ltd., Advanced Energy Industries Inc., AEG Power Solutions BV, Delta Electronics Inc., Eaton Corp. Plc, EnerSys, General Electric Co., Hitachi Ltd., Infineon Technologies AG, Itech Electronic Co. Ltd., Joe Powell and Associates Inc., LITE ON Technology Corp., LS ELECTRIC Co. Ltd., MEAN WELL Enterprises Co. Ltd., Mitsubishi Electric Corp., Myers Power Products Inc., Powertek US Inc., Schaefer Inc., Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, Vertiv Holdings Co., Vicor Corp., Zhejiang CHINT Electrics Co. Ltd., and Fuji Electric Co. Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Technavio has extensively analyzed 15 major vendors, including ABB Ltd., Advanced Energy Industries Inc., AEG Power Solutions BV, Delta Electronics Inc., Eaton Corp. Plc, EnerSys, General Electric Co., Hitachi Ltd., Infineon Technologies AG, Itech Electronic Co. Ltd., Joe Powell and Associates Inc., LITE ON Technology Corp., LS ELECTRIC Co. Ltd., MEAN WELL Enterprises Co. Ltd., Mitsubishi Electric Corp., Myers Power Products Inc., Powertek US Inc., Schaefer Inc., Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, Vertiv Holdings Co., Vicor Corp., Zhejiang CHINT Electrics Co. Ltd., and Fuji Electric Co. Ltd.

Key Benefits for Industry Players & Stakeholders –

The report offers information on the criticality of vendor inputs, including R&D, CAPEX, and technology.

It also provides detailed analyses of the market's competitive landscape and vendors' product offerings.

The report also provides a qualitative and quantitative analysis of vendors to help clients understand the wider business environment as well as the strengths and weaknesses of key market players. Data is qualitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as pure play, category-focused, industry-focused, and diversified; it is quantitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as dominant, leading, strong, tentative, and weak.

The market is segmented by type (three-phase and single-phase), end-user (non-residential and residential), product (generator, switchgear, UPS, PDU, and others), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

Segmentation by Type (Inclusion/Exclusion)

The market growth in the three-phase segment will be significant during the forecast period. Three-phase power systems are usually employed in power motors, electric heaters, pumps, and other devices. The demand for heavy-duty industrial equipment with high power requirements among end-users is driving the growth of the segment.

What are the key data covered in this alternating current power system market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the alternating current power system market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the alternating current power system market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the alternating current power system market industry across APAC, North America , Europe , South America , and Middle East and Africa

, , , and and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of alternating current power system market vendors

Table of contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 10: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 11: Parent market



Exhibit 12: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 13: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 14: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 15: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 17: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 18: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global alternating current power system market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global alternating current power system market 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.2 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Type Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.3 End-user Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – End-user Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.4 Non-residential end-user Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Non-residential end-user Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.5 Product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 23: Historic Market Size – Product Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.6 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 24: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.7 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 25: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

5 Historic Market Size

5.1 Global alternating current power system market 2022 - 2027

Exhibit 26: Historic Market Size (value) – Data Table on Global alternating current power system market 2022 - 2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 27: Historic Market Size (volume) – Data Table on Global alternating current power system market 2022 - 2027 ($ billion)

5.2 Global alternating current power system market by Segment – Historic Analysis 2022 - 2027

Exhibit 28: Historic Market Size (value) - Data Table on Global alternating current power system market Segment 2022 - 2027 ($ billion)

6 Five Forces Analysis

6.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 29: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

6.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 30: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

6.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 31: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

6.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 32: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

6.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 33: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

6.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 34: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

6.7 Market condition

Exhibit 35: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

7 Market Segmentation by Type

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 36: Chart on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 38: Chart on Comparison by Type



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Comparison by Type

7.3 Three-phase - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 40: Chart on Three-phase - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Three-phase - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 42: Chart on Three-phase - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Three-phase - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Single-phase - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 44: Chart on Single-phase - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Single-phase - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 46: Chart on Single-phase - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Single-phase - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 48: Market opportunity by Type ($ billion)

8 Market Segmentation by End-user

8.1 Market segments

Exhibit 49: Chart on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 50: Data Table on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

8.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 51: Chart on Comparison by End-user



Exhibit 52: Data Table on Comparison by End-user

8.3 Non-residential - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 53: Chart on Non-residential - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 54: Data Table on Non-residential - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 55: Chart on Non-residential - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 56: Data Table on Non-residential - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

8.4 Residential - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 57: Chart on Residential - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 58: Data Table on Residential - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 59: Chart on Residential - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 60: Data Table on Residential - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

8.5 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 61: Market opportunity by End-user ($ billion)

9 Market Segmentation by Product

9.1 Market segments

Exhibit 62: Chart on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 63: Data Table on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 64: Chart on Comparison by Product



Exhibit 65: Data Table on Comparison by Product

9.3 Generator - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 66: Chart on Generator - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 67: Data Table on Generator - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 68: Chart on Generator - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 69: Data Table on Generator - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 Switchgear - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 70: Chart on Switchgear - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 71: Data Table on Switchgear - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 72: Chart on Switchgear - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 73: Data Table on Switchgear - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 UPS - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 74: Chart on UPS - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 75: Data Table on UPS - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 76: Chart on UPS - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 77: Data Table on UPS - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 PDU - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 78: Chart on PDU - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 79: Data Table on PDU - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 80: Chart on PDU - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 81: Data Table on PDU - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 82: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 83: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 84: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 85: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 86: Market opportunity by Product ($ billion)

10 Customer Landscape

10.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 87: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

11 Geographic Landscape

11.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 88: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 89: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

11.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 90: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 91: Data Table on Geographic comparison

11.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 92: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 93: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 94: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 95: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

11.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 96: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 97: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 98: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 99: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

11.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 100: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 101: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 102: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 103: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

11.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 104: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 105: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 106: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 107: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

11.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 108: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 109: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 110: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 111: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

11.8 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 112: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 113: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 114: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 115: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

11.9 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 116: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 117: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 118: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 119: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

11.10 India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 120: Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 121: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 122: Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 123: Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

11.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 124: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 125: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 126: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 127: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

11.12 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 128: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 129: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 130: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 131: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

11.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 132: Market opportunity by geography ($ billion)

12 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

12.1 Market drivers

12.2 Market challenges

12.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 133: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

12.4 Market trends

13 Vendor Landscape

13.1 Overview

13.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 134: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

13.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 135: Overview on factors of disruption

13.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 136: Impact of key risks on business

14 Vendor Analysis

14.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 137: Vendors covered

14.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 138: Matrix on vendor position and classification

14.3 ABB Ltd.

Exhibit 139: ABB Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 140: ABB Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 141: ABB Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 142: ABB Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 143: ABB Ltd. - Segment focus

14.4 Advanced Energy Industries Inc.

Exhibit 144: Advanced Energy Industries Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 145: Advanced Energy Industries Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 146: Advanced Energy Industries Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 147: Advanced Energy Industries Inc. - Segment focus

14.5 AEG Power Solutions BV

Exhibit 148: AEG Power Solutions BV - Overview



Exhibit 149: AEG Power Solutions BV - Product / Service



Exhibit 150: AEG Power Solutions BV - Key offerings

14.6 Delta Electronics Inc.

Exhibit 151: Delta Electronics Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 152: Delta Electronics Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 153: Delta Electronics Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 154: Delta Electronics Inc. - Segment focus

14.7 EnerSys

Exhibit 155: EnerSys - Overview



Exhibit 156: EnerSys - Business segments



Exhibit 157: EnerSys - Key news



Exhibit 158: EnerSys - Key offerings



Exhibit 159: EnerSys - Segment focus

14.8 General Electric Co.

Exhibit 160: General Electric Co. - Overview



Exhibit 161: General Electric Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 162: General Electric Co. - Key news



Exhibit 163: General Electric Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 164: General Electric Co. - Segment focus

14.9 Hitachi Ltd.

Exhibit 165: Hitachi Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 166: Hitachi Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 167: Hitachi Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 168: Hitachi Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 169: Hitachi Ltd. - Segment focus

14.10 Infineon Technologies AG

Exhibit 170: Infineon Technologies AG - Overview



Exhibit 171: Infineon Technologies AG - Business segments



Exhibit 172: Infineon Technologies AG - Key news



Exhibit 173: Infineon Technologies AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 174: Infineon Technologies AG - Segment focus

14.11 Joe Powell and Associates Inc.

Exhibit 175: Joe Powell and Associates Inc. - Overview

and Associates Inc. - Overview

Exhibit 176: Joe Powell and Associates Inc. - Product / Service

and Associates Inc. - Product / Service

Exhibit 177: Joe Powell and Associates Inc. - Key offerings

14.12 LITE ON Technology Corp.

Exhibit 178: LITE ON Technology Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 179: LITE ON Technology Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 180: LITE ON Technology Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 181: LITE ON Technology Corp. - Segment focus

14.13 MEAN WELL Enterprises Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 182: MEAN WELL Enterprises Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 183: MEAN WELL Enterprises Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 184: MEAN WELL Enterprises Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

14.14 Mitsubishi Electric Corp.

Exhibit 185: Mitsubishi Electric Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 186: Mitsubishi Electric Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 187: Mitsubishi Electric Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 188: Mitsubishi Electric Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 189: Mitsubishi Electric Corp. - Segment focus

14.15 Schaefer Inc.

Exhibit 190: Schaefer Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 191: Schaefer Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 192: Schaefer Inc. - Key offerings

14.16 Schneider Electric SE

Exhibit 193: Schneider Electric SE - Overview



Exhibit 194: Schneider Electric SE - Business segments



Exhibit 195: Schneider Electric SE - Key news



Exhibit 196: Schneider Electric SE - Key offerings



Exhibit 197: Schneider Electric SE - Segment focus

14.17 Siemens AG

Exhibit 198: Siemens AG - Overview



Exhibit 199: Siemens AG - Business segments



Exhibit 200: Siemens AG - Key news



Exhibit 201: Siemens AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 202: Siemens AG - Segment focus

15 Appendix

15.1 Scope of the report

15.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 203: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 204: Exclusions checklist

15.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 205: Currency conversion rates for US$

15.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 206: Research methodology



Exhibit 207: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 208: Information sources

15.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 209: List of abbreviations

