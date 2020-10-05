Alternative Access Funds ETF 'AAA' Issues First Dividend

NEW YORK, Oct. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Alternative Access Funds, LLC ("AAF") is pleased to announce the first dividend for its First Priority CLO Bond ETF, ticker symbol: 'AAA'. The cash dividend of US$0.013 per share was declared on September 30, 2020 and will be payable on October 5, 2020. The first distribution only reflects a partial period, from September 9 to 30th, and is not comparable to other securities whose distributions might reflect a full period of income.

"The first dividend for 'AAA' marks a critical date. This should begin to broaden the viability of 'AAA' and attract a broader universe of buyers who are desperately seeking yield in such a low interest rate environment. Every basis point matters, especially for longer-term investors," stated founding partner Peter Coppa.

The ETF is one of the first of its kind in the marketplace that gives investors the ability to purchase direct exposure to first-priority collateralized loan obligation ("CLO") bonds. The ETF invests in US dollar-denominated first priority CLOs that are rated AAA or equivalent by various nationally recognized statistical ratings organizations ("NRSRO").

The ETF's investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses must be considered carefully before investing. The prospectus contains this & other important information about the investment company. A copy may be obtained by calling the Fund at 1-800-617-0004. Read it carefully before investing.

Investing involves risk. Principal loss is possible.

CLOs are generally backed by a pool of credit-related assets that serve as collateral. Accordingly, CLO securities present risks similar to those of other types of credit investments, including default , interest rate and prepayment risks. CLOs are often governed by a complex series of legal documents and contracts, which increases the risk of dispute over the interpretation and enforceability of such documents. Additional risks of the Fund include, but are not limited to, Interest Rate Risk, ETF Risks and New Fund Risk.

Credit ratings are provided by a nationally recognized statistical rating organization (NRSRO). Ratings are grades given to bonds that indicate their credit quality as determined by private independent rating services such as Standard & Poor's, Moody's and Fitch. These firms evaluate a bond issuer's financial strength, or its ability to pay a bond's principal and interest in a timely fashion. Ratings are expressed as letters ranging from 'AAA', which is the highest grade, to 'D', which is the lowest grade.

The AAF First Priority CLO Bond ETF is distributed by Quasar Distributors, LLC.

