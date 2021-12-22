Alternative and Renewable Fuels Global Outlook 2021: Market Demand for Biofuels, Bio-jet fuels, Biodiesel, Renewable diesel, Biogas, Electrofuels and Green Ammonia

DUBLIN, Dec. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Market for Alternative and Renewable Fuels" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The sustainability of petroleum-based fuel supply has gained broad attention from the global community due to the increase of usage in various sectors, depletion of petroleum resources, and uncertainty around crude oil market prices.

Additionally, environmental problems have also been flagged from the increasing emissions of harmful pollutants and greenhouse gases. Therefore, the use of clean energy sources is crucial.

Sustainable, Alternative and Renewable Fuels include bio-fuels, bio-diesel, renewable diesel, sustainable aviation fuels (SAFs), biogas, electrofuels (e-fuels), green ammonia based on utilization of:

First-Generation Feedstocks (food-based) e.g. Waste oils including used cooking oil, animal fats, and other fatty acids.

Second-Generation Feedstocks (non-food based) e.g. Lignocellulosic wastes and residues, Energy crops, Agricultural residues, Forestry residues, Biogenic fraction of municipal and industrial waste.

Third-Generation Feedstocks e.g. algal biomass

Fourth-Generation Feedstocks e.g. genetically modified (GM) algae and cyanobacteria.

The report includes:

Market trends and drivers

Market challenges

Market analysis including key players, end use markets, production processes, costs, production capacities, market demand for biofuels, bio-jet fuels, biodiesel, renewable diesel, biogas, electrofuels, green ammonia and other relevant technologies.

Industry developments 2020-2021.

95 companies profiled include BTG Bioliquids, Byogy Renewables, Caphenia, Enerkem, Eni S.p.A., Ensyn, FORGE Hydrocarbons Corporation, Genecis Bioindustries, Gevo, Haldor Topsoe, Steeper Energy, SunFire GmbH, Vertus Energy and many more.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Research Methodology

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Drivers

2.2 Definitions of Advanced, Alternative and Renewable Fuels

2.3 Market Challenges

3 Industry Developments 2020-2021

4 Biofuels

4.1 Feedstocks

4.2 Production Processes by Generation

4.3 Bioethanol

4.4 Bio-Jet (Bio-Aviation) Fuels

4.5 Biomass-Based Diesel

4.6 Syngas

4.7 Biogas

4.8 Biomethanol

4.9 Biobutanol

4.10 Biofuel Challenges

4.11 Companies

5 Electrofuels (E-Fuels)

5.1 Introduction

5.1.1 Benefits of E-Fuels

5.2 Feedstocks

5.3 Electrolysers

5.3.1 Commercial Alkaline Electrolyser Cells (Aecs)

5.3.2 Pem Electrolysers

5.3.3 High-Temperature Solid Oxide Electrolyser Cells (Soecs)

5.3.3.1 Syngas Production

5.3.3.2 Companies

5.3.4 Electrolysis for Power-To-X

5.4 Direct Air Capture (Dac)

5.5 Production Routes

5.6 Costs

5.7 Estimate Market Demand for E-Fuels

5.8 Market Challenges

5.9 Companies

6 Green Ammonia

6.1 Production

6.2 Green Ammonia Synthesis Methods

6.3 Markets and Applications

6.4 Costs

6.5 Companies

7 Company Profiles (95 Company Profiles)

