Alternative Credentials Market for Higher Education is to grow by USD 2.27 billion from 2022 to 2027, the market is fragmented due to the presence of prominent companies like 2U Inc., Bisk Ventures and Cengage Learning Holdings II Inc., and many more - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The alternative credentials market for higher education is estimated to grow by USD 2.27 billion from 2022 to 2027, growing at a CAGR of 17.8%. The alternative credentials market for higher education is fragmented owing to the presence of many global and regional companies. A few prominent companies that offer alternative credentials market for higher education are 2U Inc., Bisk Ventures, Cengage Learning Holdings II Inc., City and Guilds Group, Coursera Inc., Carroll Community College Foundation Inc., Credly, Inc., New York State Education Department, NIIT Ltd, NorthEastern University, Pearson Plc, Purdue University Global, Simplilearn Solutions Pvt. Ltd., Strategic Education Inc., Temple University, Udacity Inc., Udemy Inc, University of Michigan, University Professional and Continuing Education Association, and XuetangX. The report provides a full list of key companies, their strategies, and the latest developments. Download Free Sample before buying

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Alternative Credentials Market for Higher Education 2023-2027

Company Offering:

2U Inc. - The company offers alternative credentials that help companies create skills pathways with verifiable and stackable credentials to upskill and train employees with high-quality educational experience in the most job-relevant subjects.

The company offers alternative credentials that help companies create skills pathways with verifiable and stackable credentials to upskill and train employees with high-quality educational experience in the most job-relevant subjects. Bisk Ventures - The company offers alternative credentials with innovative use of technology to engage students in impactful learning experiences and to strengthen education to employment pathways.

The company offers alternative credentials with innovative use of technology to engage students in impactful learning experiences and to strengthen education to employment pathways. Cengage Learning Holdings II Inc. - The company offers alternative credentials with quality digital products and services to millions of students, equipping them with the skills and competencies needed to advance their careers and improve their lives.

The company offers alternative credentials with quality digital products and services to millions of students, equipping them with the skills and competencies needed to advance their careers and improve their lives. For details on companies and their offerings – Buy the report!

By Geography, the market is classified as North America, Europe, APAC, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

North America is estimated to contribute 56% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. Products and tools that can improve the quality of education are being integrated by several universities and colleges.

Download Free sample report to get more insights on the market share of various regions and the contribution of the segments.

Impactful driver- Widening skills gap

Widening skills gap Key Trend - Rise in non-traditional offerings

- Rise in non-traditional offerings Major Challenges - Threat from traditional degree program providers

Market Segmentation

By Product, the market is classified into non-credit training courses, non-credit certificate programs, digital badges, competency-based education, and boot camps. The market share growth by the non-credit training courses segment will be significant during the forecast period. Businesses are looking for students who can be readily hired to the workplace with minimal training requirements.

Technavio Research experts have provided more insights on the market share of segments - View Free Sample Report

Related Reports

The smart education market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 17.98% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 353.17 billion.

The Europe-E-learning market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 15.68% between 2023 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 49.81 billion.

Alternative Credentials Market For Higher Education Scope Report Coverage Details Historic period 2017-2021 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 17.8% YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 17.23 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Key countries US, China, India, Germany, and the UK

TOC:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation by Product

7 Market Segmentation by Delivery Mode

8 Customer Landscape

9 Geographic Landscape

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

11 Company Landscape

12 Company Analysis

13 Appendix

About US

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact US:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com

SOURCE Technavio