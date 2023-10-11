Alternative Credentials Market for Higher Education is to grow by USD 2.27 billion from 2022 to 2027, the market is fragmented due to the presence of prominent companies like 2U Inc., Bisk Ventures and Cengage Learning Holdings II Inc., and many more - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The alternative credentials market for higher education is estimated to grow by USD 2.27 billion from 2022 to 2027, growing at a CAGR of 17.8%. The alternative credentials market for higher education is fragmented owing to the presence of many global and regional companies. A few prominent companies that offer alternative credentials market for higher education are 2U Inc., Bisk Ventures, Cengage Learning Holdings II Inc., City and Guilds Group, Coursera Inc., Carroll Community College Foundation Inc., Credly, Inc., New York State Education Department, NIIT Ltd, NorthEastern University, Pearson Plc, Purdue University Global, Simplilearn Solutions Pvt. Ltd., Strategic Education Inc., Temple University, Udacity Inc., Udemy Inc, University of Michigan, University Professional and Continuing Education Association, and XuetangX. The report provides a full list of key companies, their strategies, and the latest developments. Download Free Sample before buying

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Alternative Credentials Market for Higher Education 2023-2027
Company Offering:

  • 2U Inc. - The company offers alternative credentials that help companies create skills pathways with verifiable and stackable credentials to upskill and train employees with high-quality educational experience in the most job-relevant subjects.
  • Bisk Ventures - The company offers alternative credentials with innovative use of technology to engage students in impactful learning experiences and to strengthen education to employment pathways.
  • Cengage Learning Holdings II Inc. - The company offers alternative credentials with quality digital products and services to millions of students, equipping them with the skills and competencies needed to advance their careers and improve their lives.
By Geography, the market is classified as North America, Europe, APAC, South America, Middle East, and Africa. 

  • North America is estimated to contribute 56% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. Products and tools that can improve the quality of education are being integrated by several universities and colleges.

  • Impactful driver- Widening skills gap
  • Key Trend - Rise in non-traditional offerings
  • Major Challenges - Threat from traditional degree program providers

 Market Segmentation

  • By Product, the market is classified into non-credit training courses, non-credit certificate programs, digital badges, competency-based education, and boot camps. The market share growth by the non-credit training courses segment will be significant during the forecast period. Businesses are looking for students who can be readily hired to the workplace with minimal training requirements.

Alternative Credentials Market For Higher Education Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Historic period

2017-2021

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 17.8%

YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)

17.23

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Key countries

US, China, India, Germany, and the UK

TOC:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation by Product

7 Market Segmentation by Delivery Mode

8 Customer Landscape

9 Geographic Landscape

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

11 Company Landscape

12 Company Analysis

13 Appendix

