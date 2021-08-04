Alternative Credentials Market For Higher Education to grow by USD 1.40 billion|Key Drivers and Market Forecasts|17000+ Technavio Reports
According to Technavio, incremental growth of USD 1.40 billion is expected in the alternative credentials market for higher education during 2021-2025. The report offers a detailed analysis of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the alternative credentials market for higher education in optimistic, probable, and pessimistic forecast scenarios.
Technavio reports offer customer landscape matrix and vendor landscape analysis that assists global businesses to obtain growth opportunities.
The alternative credentials market for higher education is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Factors such as widening the skills gap and the emergence of online portfolio sites will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Alternative Credentials Market for Higher Education 2021-2025: Segmentation
Alternative Credentials Market for Higher Education is segmented as below:
- Product
- Non-credit Training Courses
- Non-credit Certificate Programs
- Digital Badges
- Competency-based Education
- Boot Camps
- Geographic
- North America
- Europe
- APAC
- South America
- MEA
Alternative Credentials Market for Higher Education 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope
To help businesses improve their market position, the alternative credentials market for higher education provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include 2U Inc., Cengage Learning Holdings II Inc., Coursera Inc., Credly Inc., Pearson Plc, Simplilearn Solutions Pvt. Ltd., Strategic Education Inc., Udacity Inc., Udemy Inc., and the University of Michigan.
The report also covers the following areas:
- Alternative Credentials Market for Higher Education size
- Alternative Credentials Market for Higher Education trends
- Alternative Credentials Market for Higher Education industry analysis
The emergence of online portfolio sites is likely to emerge as one of the primary drivers of the market. However, the threats from traditional degree program providers may threaten the growth of the market.
Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the alternative credentials market for higher education are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Alternative Credentials Market for Higher Education 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist the alternative credentials market growth for higher education during the next five years
- Estimation of the alternative credentials market size for higher education and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the alternative credentials market for higher education
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of the alternative credentials market vendors for higher education
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product
- Non-credit training courses - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Non-credit certificate programs - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Digital badges - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Competency-based education - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Boot camps - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Impact of COVID-19 pandemic and market recovery
- Market opportunity by Product
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- 2U Inc.
- Cengage Learning Holdings II Inc.
- Coursera Inc.
- Credly Inc.
- Pearson Plc
- Simplilearn Solutions Pvt. Ltd.
- Strategic Education Inc.
- Udacity Inc.
- Udemy Inc.
- University of Michigan
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
