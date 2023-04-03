Alternative credentials market size for higher education to grow by USD 2,275.05 million between 2022 and 2027; Growth driven by widening skill gap - Technavio

NEW YORK, April 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The alternative credentials market for higher education is set to grow by USD 2,275.05 million from 2022 to 2027, progressing at a CAGR of 17.8% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Here is an exclusive report talking about market scenarios with a historical period (2017-2021) and forecast period (2023-2027). Download a Sample Report!

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Alternative Credentials Market for Higher Education 2023-2027

The market is driven by the widening skill gap. There are a large number of graduate and post-graduate degree holders in the employment market. However, only a few are employable due to the disparity in skill sets. In addition, the growing competition has led to an increased demand for specific skills that provide employment readiness. Alternate credentials allow students to acquire non-traditional skills and help them stand out from the crowd. For recruiters, alternate credentials offer a way of easily verifying student achievements and checking for suitability for the job. All these factors are driving the growth of the market.

The report on the alternative credentials market for higher education provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.

Alternative Credentials Market for Higher Education 2023-2027 - Market Dynamics

Key Trend – The rise in non-traditional offerings is the key trend in the market. Non-traditional offerings such as non-credit graduate and undergraduate certificate programs, training courses, continuing education units, and micro-credentialing are increasingly becoming popular among learners. These are linked with an alternative credentialing system and are made available to students through channels that are different from channels providing traditional degrees. This makes it easy for providers to offer non-credit programs at a faster pace. The increasing popularity of non-traditional offerings has created a significant revenue-generating source for vendors. This trend will positively influence the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Key Trend – The rise in non-traditional offerings is the key trend in the market. Non-traditional offerings such as non-credit graduate and undergraduate certificate programs, training courses, continuing education units, and micro-credentialing are increasingly becoming popular among learners. These are linked with an alternative credentialing system and are made available to students through channels that are different from channels providing traditional degrees. This makes it easy for providers to offer non-credit programs at a faster pace. The increasing popularity of non-traditional offerings has created a significant revenue-generating source for vendors. This trend will positively influence the growth of the market during the forecast period. Challenge – The threat from traditional degree program providers is the major challenge in the market. Alternative credentials offer significant benefits for learners and service providers. However, the market faces an inherent threat from the formal education segment comprising traditional degree programs. Technological advances and digitization have helped educational institutions and universities improve the quality of course offerings. This has also helped universities and colleges train graduates as per the specific industry's employers' requirements. This is reducing the dependency on alternative credentials, as traditional degree programs have begun to provide the same services. All these factors are challenging the growth of the market.

Alternative Credentials Market for Higher Education 2023-2027: Market Segmentation

The alternative credentials market for higher education is segmented by product (non-credit training courses, non-credit certificate programs, digital badges, competency-based education, and boot camps), delivery mode (online, blended, and face-to-face), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

By product, the market growth will be significant in the non-credit training courses segment during the forecast period. Non-credit training courses can be availed through both online and offline mediums. These courses are usually facilitated with the help of a mentor to guide learners with learning activities to impart the technical know-how of the job. They also help learners gain competitive advantages over experienced employees in organizations. Such benefits are driving the growth of the segment.

By delivery mode, the market will observe maximum growth in the online segment during the forecast period. The online mode of delivery of alternative credentials offers a customized solution to its users depending on the time, geographical location, and language preferences. The popularity of online modes of delivery increased significantly during the COVID-19 pandemic. This has resulted in the continuous growth of the segment.

North America will account for 56% of the market growth during the forecast period. Educational institutions in the region are introducing new forms of teaching and learning. Many universities and colleges are incorporating technologies that enhance the quality of education. They are adopting solutions offered by ed-tech companies and other education service-providing companies.

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources through an analysis of key parameters - View a Sample Report

The alternative credentials market for higher education covers the following areas:

Companies Mentioned

The global alternative credentials market for higher education is fragmented with the presence of many small and large players. The vendors compete based on factors such as price, quality, innovation, packaging, reputation, marketing channels, and even distribution. Established vendors have a competitive advantage due to high product differentiation and scale of operations. New entrants thrive in the market due to high capital requirements and easy access to distribution channels. Hence, the threat of new entrants was moderate in 2022 and is expected to remain moderate during the forecast period. Some of the key vendors covered in the report include:

2U Inc. - The company offers alternative credentials that help companies create skills pathways with verifiable and stackable credentials to upskill and train employees with high-quality educational experience in most job-relevant subjects.

- The company offers alternative credentials that help companies create skills pathways with verifiable and stackable credentials to upskill and train employees with high-quality educational experience in most job-relevant subjects. Bisk Ventures - The company offers alternative credentials with innovative use of technology to engage students in impactful learning experiences and to strengthen education to employment pathways.

- The company offers alternative credentials with innovative use of technology to engage students in impactful learning experiences and to strengthen education to employment pathways. Carroll Community College Foundation Inc. - The company offers alternative credentials with the use of the latest technology to engage students in great learning experiences.

- The company offers alternative credentials with the use of the latest technology to engage students in great learning experiences. Cengage Learning Holdings II Inc. - The company offers alternative credentials with quality digital products and services to millions of students, equipping them with the skills and competencies needed to advance their careers and improve their lives.

- The company offers alternative credentials with quality digital products and services to millions of students, equipping them with the skills and competencies needed to advance their careers and improve their lives. City and Guilds Group

Coursera Inc.

Credly, Inc.

New York State Education Department

NIIT Ltd

Northeastern University

Pearson Plc

Purdue University Global

Simplilearn Solutions Pvt. Ltd.

Strategic Education Inc.

Temple University

Udacity Inc.

Udemy Inc

University of Michigan

University Professional and Continuing Education Association

XuetangX

Alternative Credentials Market for Higher Education Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 17.8% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 2,275.05 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 17.23 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 56% Key countries US, China, India, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled 2U Inc., Bisk Ventures, Carroll Community College Foundation Inc., Cengage Learning Holdings II Inc., City and Guilds Group, Coursera Inc., Credly, Inc., New York State Education Department, NIIT Ltd, Northeastern University, Pearson Plc, Purdue University Global, Simplilearn Solutions Pvt. Ltd., Strategic Education Inc., Temple University, Udacity Inc., Udemy Inc, University of Michigan, University Professional and Continuing Education Association, and XuetangX Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

