Alternative Credentials Market size for Higher Education to record USD 1.40 Bn growth | Driven by widening skills gap | Technavio

The global alternative credentials market for higher education is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Technavio identifies 2U Inc., Cengage Learning Holdings II Inc., Coursera Inc., Credly Inc., Pearson Plc, Simplilearn Solutions Pvt. Ltd., Strategic Education Inc., Udacity Inc., Udemy Inc., and University of Michigan as some of the major market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

The widening skills gap will have a positive impact on the growth of the market. Enterprises across various industries are facing a disparity in the demand and supply of skilled workforce. Besides, the growing competition in the job market is increasing the demand for acquiring specific skills to prove employment readiness. Hence, in order to acquire non-traditional skills, many students and job seekers exhibit high demand for alternate credentials as they help them to stand out from the crowd and maintain continuous career readiness. For the recruiters, these credentials offer a way to verify student achievements and easily check for student suitability for particular jobs. This creates a win-win situation for both students and recruiters. All these factors are driving the adoption of alternative credentials by higher education institutes globally.

In addition, the inefficiency of traditional degree programs, and the availability of open educational resources will offer immense growth opportunities. However, the threat from traditional degree program providers, high development costs associated with digital education content, and differences in regional requirements will challenge the growth of the market participants.

Non-credit Training Courses



Non-credit Certificate Programs



Digital Badges



Competency-based Education



Boot Camps

The non-credit training courses segment will have the largest share of the market. Non-credit training courses help learners to gain competitive advantages over experienced employees. Also, many vendors in the market offer a variety of non-credit training courses for professionals looking to become certified in certain specialty areas, fulfill career goals, or stay at the forefront of their respective industry trends. Such benefits are driving the growth of the segment.

North America



Europe



APAC



South America



MEA

North America will account for 57% of the global market share during the forecast period. The large-scale adoption of experiential learning and the focus on making learning more student-centric by educational institutions in the region are driving the growth of the regional market.

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our alternative credentials market for higher education report covers the following areas:

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the Alternative Credentials Market for Higher Education. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the alternative credentials market for higher education is designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist alternative credentials market for higher education growth during the next five years

Estimation of the alternative credentials market for higher education size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the alternative credentials market for higher education

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of the alternative credentials market for higher education vendors

Alternative Credentials Market For Higher Education Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 17.3% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 1.40 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 16.30 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution North America at 57% Key consumer countries US, Canada, UK, Germany, and China Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled 2U Inc., Cengage Learning Holdings II Inc., Coursera Inc., Credly Inc., Pearson Plc, Simplilearn Solutions Pvt. Ltd., Strategic Education Inc., Udacity Inc., Udemy Inc., and University of Michigan Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

