Alternative credit pioneer invites developers to access data through API offering

KENNESAW, Ga., May 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- MicroBilt announced today the launch of its developer website which makes available many of the company's advanced data products as flexible APIs. Developer.MicroBilt.com offers many of the company's most popular products spanning categories like Credit & Decisioning, Collections & Recovery, Background Screening, and Business Credentialling.

"We've had enormous demand for our proprietary data. Making it available as APIs was a natural extension of our services," said Keith Goodnight, SVP/Product Management & Development.

In addition to traditional credit data, MicroBilt provides proprietary alternative credit data from its PRBC Alternative Credit Database. The company also offer APIs for bank account verification and ACH pre-screening that includes over 20,000 domestic financial institutions. Other data services include people and property search APIs, and public record searches. Various pricing plans are available to accommodate companies of various sizes.

"We've assembled a portfolio of API's we believe can help companies across the lending cycle – from mitigating risk to growing their client base to reducing write-offs, and built pricing plans to make these data services accessible to businesses of all sizes," said Valery Bedenko, EVP Software Development. "As we continue to grow and improve our products, we plan to update these APIs so that they continue to provide the best data possible to our clients."

About MicroBilt

MicroBilt has been a single source and preferred provider of alternative data and decision-critical information for over 40 years, responsibly assisting businesses in reducing risk and managing their business. MicroBilt offers the business owner simple, cost-effective solutions and a wide selection of data products for fraud prevention, consumer financing, debt collection, and background screening.

