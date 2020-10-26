Alternative Data Group (AltDG) Releases a New Version of Its Entity Mapper Ticker Tagging API

NEW YORK, Oct. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Alternative Data Group (AltDG), a company which specializes in processing unstructured data, said last week that it had released a new version of its new Entity Mapper API. The Entity Mapper product gives clients an ability to automatically tag raw text data sets to company and ticker information, making it easier for institutional investors and vendors to safely extract structured company information and ensure a dataset free of Personally Identifiable Information (PII).

The new version of the Entity Mapper allows clients to map any text string to a company ownership structure and ticker if available. Coverage is global and includes both public and private companies. Ticker tagging also works for inputs in multiple languages including English, Spanish, Mandarin and Russian to be entity resolved.

The Entity Mapper can resolve entities for multiple purposes including unstructured alternative financial data, CRM entity data and other.

More information is available at altdg.com

