Alternative Data Specialist Ian Webster Joins Neudata as Senior Vice President

"I am delighted to join the incredible team at Neudata. Neudata have a fascinating position at the epicentre of the explosion in the number of funds using independently-produced research and data," said Webster. "In particular I'm excited about Neudata's opportunity to evolve the fragmented network of alternative data providers and investors into a well-structured marketplace, saving time and effort for all involved. Having run a data provider in this space for several years, I'm also keen to explore all the different ways we can help this side of the market."

Webster holds an MA in Mathematics from the University of Oxford and a Saltire Fellowship in Entrepreneurship from Babson College in Wellesley, Massachusetts. He most recently worked as the Chief Customer Officer at SaaS platform startup Big Data for Humans, leading the commercial activities. Previously he led business development and sales to asset management firms as Director of the Investment Insights business at consumer finance firm, Money Dashboard.

"We are thrilled to have Ian join our growing bench of alt data experts as Neudata continues on its substantial growth trajectory," said Rado Lipuš, Founder and CEO of Neudata. "Ian understands first-hand how the proper use of new and interesting captured data can be smartly leveraged to generate alpha."

About Neudata

Neudata, headquartered in London with offices in New York City and Geneva, vets alternative data and conducts agnostic and independent research for investment managers. Neudata's expertise lies in scouting and evaluating alternative data sources and assisting investment managers in selecting relevant data for backtests and research. Neudata is uniquely equipped to provide metadata and up-to-date objective research through its ever expanding network of data vendor relationships.

Unlike data brokers, Neudata does not sell data. It offers fund managers subscription-based access to its intelligence database. Neudata aligns interests with clients in finding sources that are the most promising for alpha generation. As such, Neudata's clients are often among the first in the industry to be made aware of new data launches. Visit us at: www.neudata.co

