Alternative Finance Market | Evolving opportunities with CircleUp Network Inc. and Crowdfunder Ltd. | Technavio
Shape strategic responses through the phases of industry recovery
CircleUp Network Inc., Crowdfunder Ltd. and Fundable LLC will emerge as major alternative finance market participants during 2021-2025
Jun 29, 2021, 20:30 ET
NEW YORK, June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --
The alternative finance market is expected to grow by USD 176.15 billion during 2021-2025, according to Technavio. The report offers a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the alternative finance market in optimistic, probable, and pessimistic forecast scenarios.
Technavio offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment.
The alternative finance market will witness a negative impact during the forecast period owing to the widespread growth of the COVID-19 pandemic. As per Technavio's pandemic-focused market research, market growth is likely to increase in 2021 as compared to 2020.
With the continuing spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic, organizations across the globe are gradually flattening their recessionary curve by leveraging technology. Many businesses will go through response, recovery, and renew phases. Building business resilience and enabling agility will aid organizations to move forward in their journey out of the COVID-19 crisis towards the Next Normal.
This post-pandemic business planning research will aid clients to:
- Adjust their strategic planning to move ahead once business stability kicks in.
- Build Resilience by making effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products, and service lines.
- Conceptualize scenario-based planning to mitigate future crisis situations.
Key Considerations for Market Forecast:
- Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior
- Optimistic, probable, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds
- Pre- as well as post-COVID-19 market estimates
- Quarterly impact analysis and updates on market estimates
Major Three Alternative Finance Market Participants:
CircleUp Network Inc.
CircleUp Network Inc. offers credit loans to businesses.
Crowdfunder Ltd.
Crowdfunder Ltd. offers crowdfunding solutions to individuals and institutional investors.
Fundable LLC
Fundable LLC offers a crowdfunding platform to its customers.
https://www.technavio.com/report/alternative-finance-market-industry-analysis
Alternative Finance Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
Alternative finance market is segmented as below:
- Type
o P2P Lending
o Crowdfunding
o Invoice Trading
- Geography
o APAC
o North America
o Europe
o South America
o MEA
The alternative finance market is driven by better returns for investors. In addition, the emergence of social media associated with growing digital connectivity is expected to trigger the alternative finance market toward witnessing a CAGR of over 10% during the forecast period.
Market Drivers
Market Challenges
Market Trends
Vendor Landscape
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
- Competitive scenario
