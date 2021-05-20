Alternative Finance Market growth to increase by over $ 176 Bn During 2021-2021|Technavio

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. CircleUp Network Inc., Crowdfunder Ltd., Fundable LLC, Funding Circle Holdings Plc, Fundrise LLC, GoFundMe Inc., Indiegogo Inc., Kickstarter PBC, LendingClub Corp., and Patreon Inc. are some of the major market participants. Better returns for investors will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Alternative Finance Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Alternative Finance Market is segmented as below:

Type

P2P Lending



Crowdfunding



Invoice Trading

Geography

APAC



North America



Europe



South America



MEA

Alternative Finance Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope

To help businesses improve their market position, the alternative finance market provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include CircleUp Network Inc., Crowdfunder Ltd., Fundable LLC, Funding Circle Holdings Plc, Fundrise LLC, GoFundMe Inc., Indiegogo Inc., Kickstarter PBC, LendingClub Corp., and Patreon Inc.

The report also covers the following areas:

Alternative Finance Market size

Alternative Finance Market trends

Alternative Finance Market industry analysis

The emergence of social media associated with growing digital connectivity is likely to emerge as one of the major trends in the market. However, the high risk of credit default may threaten the growth of the market.

Alternative Finance Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist alternative finance market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the alternative finance market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the alternative finance market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of alternative finance market vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Type of financial models in alternative finance

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Type

Market segments

Comparison by Type

P2P lending - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Crowdfunding - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Invoice trading - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Type

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

CircleUp Network Inc.

Crowdfunder Ltd.

Fundable LLC

Funding Circle Holdings Plc

Fundrise LLC

GoFundMe Inc.

Indiegogo Inc.

Kickstarter PBC

LendingClub Corp.

Patreon Inc.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

