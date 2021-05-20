Alternative Finance Market growth to increase by over $ 176 Bn During 2021-2021|Technavio
May 20, 2021, 08:30 ET
NEW YORK, May 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Set to grow by USD 176.15 billion during 2021-2025, Technavio's latest market research report estimates the alternative finance market to register a CAGR of over 10%. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. CircleUp Network Inc., Crowdfunder Ltd., Fundable LLC, Funding Circle Holdings Plc, Fundrise LLC, GoFundMe Inc., Indiegogo Inc., Kickstarter PBC, LendingClub Corp., and Patreon Inc. are some of the major market participants. Better returns for investors will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Alternative Finance Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
Alternative Finance Market is segmented as below:
- Type
- P2P Lending
- Crowdfunding
- Invoice Trading
- Geography
- APAC
- North America
- Europe
- South America
- MEA
Alternative Finance Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope
To help businesses improve their market position, the alternative finance market provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include CircleUp Network Inc., Crowdfunder Ltd., Fundable LLC, Funding Circle Holdings Plc, Fundrise LLC, GoFundMe Inc., Indiegogo Inc., Kickstarter PBC, LendingClub Corp., and Patreon Inc.
The report also covers the following areas:
- Alternative Finance Market size
- Alternative Finance Market trends
- Alternative Finance Market industry analysis
The emergence of social media associated with growing digital connectivity is likely to emerge as one of the major trends in the market. However, the high risk of credit default may threaten the growth of the market.
Alternative Finance Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist alternative finance market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the alternative finance market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the alternative finance market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of alternative finance market vendors
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
- Type of financial models in alternative finance
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Type
- Market segments
- Comparison by Type
- P2P lending - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Crowdfunding - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Invoice trading - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Type
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive scenario
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- CircleUp Network Inc.
- Crowdfunder Ltd.
- Fundable LLC
- Funding Circle Holdings Plc
- Fundrise LLC
- GoFundMe Inc.
- Indiegogo Inc.
- Kickstarter PBC
- LendingClub Corp.
- Patreon Inc.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
