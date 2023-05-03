Alternative finance market size to grow by USD 63.35 billion between 2022 and 2027; North America to account for 72% of the market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, May 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The alternative finance market size is expected to grow by USD 63.35 billion during 2022 and 2027, progressing at a CAGR of 7.71% during the forecast period. North America will account for 72% of the market growth during the forecast period. The growth of the regional market is driven by factors such as the increasing number of students, growing awareness about clearing personal debt, and rising Internet penetration. In addition, technological advances, the rise of online trading and finance platforms, and the presence of prominent vendors are other factors contributing to the growth of the alternative finance market in North America. For more insights on market size - Request the Sample Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Alternative Finance Market 2023-2027

Alternative Finance Market: Segmentation Analysis

Technavio has segmented the alternative finance market by type (P2P, lending, crowdfunding, and invoice trading), end-user (individual and organization), and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa). The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all segments to the growth of the global alternative finance market.

The market growth in the P2P segment will be significant over the forecast period. P2P lending is popular among individual borrowers and SMEs, as small- to medium-scale loans can be obtained easily. Many individuals opt for P2P loans for debt consolidation, which allows them to pay debts accrued from credit cards or loans from financial institutions. In addition, the market has several P2P platforms that provide loans for debt consolidation, home improvement, auto refinancing, and education. All these factors drive the growth of the segment.

Key factor driving market growth

The market is driven by better returns for investors offered in alternative finance. Alternative finance offers a better return on investments than fixed deposits (FDs) and bonds offered by financial institutions. For instance, the average yield on fixed deposits in developed countries such as the US and the UK is between 1% to 3%. Alternative finance investment platforms provide returns at a theoretical average of 7%. They can provide a higher rate of ROI due to their lower operating costs compared with banks and other financial institutions. Alternative finance players have no physical assets such as offices and have low human resources and operating costs. Also, since all transactions with investors and debtors take place online, alternative finance operators provide better returns to investors. Such benefits are increasing the demand for alternative finance, which is driving the growth of the market.

Leading trends influencing the market

The rapid growth in APAC is identified as the key trend in APAC. The demand for alternative finance is increasing in APAC due to the presence of several SMEs. The number of SMEs has increased significantly in APAC over recent years. For instance, as of March 2020, there were 63.3 million SMEs present across India, according to the data published by the Ministry of Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs). Alternative finance service providers help SMEs by strengthening their access to credit and equity, thereby allowing SMEs to invest in growth. Besides, the rising internet penetration and the increased smartphone adoption have increased the number of people using P2P lending and crowdfunding platforms. Many such factors are influencing the growth of the global alternative finance market.

Competitive Analysis

What are the key data covered in this gas station equipment market report?

The alternative finance market size is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of 7.71% during the forecast period.

The alternative finance market is segmented by type (P2P lending, crowdfunding, and invoice trading), end-user (Individual and organization), and geography ( North America , APAC, Europe , South America , and Middle East and Africa ).

, APAC, , , and and ). The market is fragmented due to the presence of many established vendors holding significant market share.

The research report offers information on several market vendors, including Bondora Capital OU, CircleUp Network Inc., ConnectionPoint Systems Inc., Crowdfunder Ltd., Fundable LLC, Funding Circle Holdings Plc, Funding Options Ltd., Fundrise LLC, GoFundMe Inc., Indiegogo Inc., Invoice Interchange Pvt. Ltd., Kickstarter PBC, Kriya Finance Ltd., Lending Crowd, LendingClub Corp., OFB Tech Pvt. Ltd., RealCrowd Inc., Sancus Lending Group Ltd., Trade Ledger Pty. Ltd., and Upstart Network Inc.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

Alternative Finance Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.71% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 63.35 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 5.65 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 72% Key countries US, China, Indonesia, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Bondora Capital OU, CircleUp Network Inc., ConnectionPoint Systems Inc., Crowdfunder Ltd., Fundable LLC, Funding Circle Holdings Plc, Funding Options Ltd., Fundrise LLC, GoFundMe Inc., Indiegogo Inc., Invoice Interchange Pvt. Ltd., Kickstarter PBC, Kriya Finance Ltd., Lending Crowd, LendingClub Corp., OFB Tech Pvt. Ltd., RealCrowd Inc., Sancus Lending Group Ltd., Trade Ledger Pty. Ltd., and Upstart Network Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global alternative finance market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global alternative finance market 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.2 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Type Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.3 End-user Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – End-user Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Type

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Type



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Type

6.3 P2P lending - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on P2P lending - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on P2P lending - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 36: Chart on P2P lending - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on P2P lending - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Crowdfunding - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Crowdfunding - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Crowdfunding - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Crowdfunding - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Crowdfunding - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Invoice trading - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 42: Chart on Invoice trading - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Invoice trading - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 44: Chart on Invoice trading - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Invoice trading - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.6 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 46: Market opportunity by Type ($ billion)

7 Market Segmentation by End-user

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 47: Chart on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 48: Data Table on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 49: Chart on Comparison by End-user



Exhibit 50: Data Table on Comparison by End-user

7.3 Individual - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 51: Chart on Individual - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 52: Data Table on Individual - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 53: Chart on Individual - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 54: Data Table on Individual - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Organization - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 55: Chart on Organization - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 56: Data Table on Organization - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 57: Chart on Organization - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 58: Data Table on Organization - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 59: Market opportunity by End-user ($ billion)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 60: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 61: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 62: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 63: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 64: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 65: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 66: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 67: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 68: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 69: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 70: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 71: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 72: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 73: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 74: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 75: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 76: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 77: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 78: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 79: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 80: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 81: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 82: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 83: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 84: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 85: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 86: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 87: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 88: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 89: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 90: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 91: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 92: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 93: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 94: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 95: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 96: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 97: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 98: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 99: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 100: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 Indonesia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 101: Chart on Indonesia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 102: Data Table on Indonesia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 103: Chart on Indonesia - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 104: Data Table on Indonesia - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 105: Market opportunity by geography ($ billion)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 106: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 107: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 108: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 109: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 110: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 111: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 Bondora Capital OU

Exhibit 112: Bondora Capital OU - Overview



Exhibit 113: Bondora Capital OU - Product / Service



Exhibit 114: Bondora Capital OU - Key offerings

12.4 CircleUp Network Inc.

Exhibit 115: CircleUp Network Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 116: CircleUp Network Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 117: CircleUp Network Inc. - Key offerings

12.5 ConnectionPoint Systems Inc.

Exhibit 118: ConnectionPoint Systems Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 119: ConnectionPoint Systems Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 120: ConnectionPoint Systems Inc. - Key offerings

12.6 Crowdfunder Ltd.

Exhibit 121: Crowdfunder Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 122: Crowdfunder Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 123: Crowdfunder Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 124: Crowdfunder Ltd. - Key offerings

12.7 Fundable LLC

Exhibit 125: Fundable LLC - Overview



Exhibit 126: Fundable LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 127: Fundable LLC - Key offerings

12.8 Funding Circle Holdings Plc

Exhibit 128: Funding Circle Holdings Plc - Overview



Exhibit 129: Funding Circle Holdings Plc - Product / Service



Exhibit 130: Funding Circle Holdings Plc - Key offerings

12.9 Fundrise LLC

Exhibit 131: Fundrise LLC - Overview



Exhibit 132: Fundrise LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 133: Fundrise LLC - Key offerings

12.10 GoFundMe Inc.

Exhibit 134: GoFundMe Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 135: GoFundMe Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 136: GoFundMe Inc. - Key offerings

12.11 Indiegogo Inc.

Exhibit 137: Indiegogo Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 138: Indiegogo Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 139: Indiegogo Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 140: Indiegogo Inc. - Key offerings

12.12 Invoice Interchange Pvt. Ltd.

Exhibit 141: Invoice Interchange Pvt. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 142: Invoice Interchange Pvt. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 143: Invoice Interchange Pvt. Ltd. - Key offerings

12.13 Kickstarter PBC

Exhibit 144: Kickstarter PBC - Overview



Exhibit 145: Kickstarter PBC - Product / Service



Exhibit 146: Kickstarter PBC - Key offerings

12.14 Kriya Finance Ltd.

Exhibit 147: Kriya Finance Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 148: Kriya Finance Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 149: Kriya Finance Ltd. - Key offerings

12.15 LendingClub Corp.

Exhibit 150: LendingClub Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 151: LendingClub Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 152: LendingClub Corp. - Key offerings

12.16 RealCrowd Inc.

Exhibit 153: RealCrowd Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 154: RealCrowd Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 155: RealCrowd Inc. - Key offerings

12.17 Sancus Lending Group Ltd.

Exhibit 156: Sancus Lending Group Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 157: Sancus Lending Group Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 158: Sancus Lending Group Ltd. - Key offerings

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 159: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 160: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 161: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 162: Research methodology



Exhibit 163: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 164: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 165: List of abbreviations

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

