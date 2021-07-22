Alternative Folk Musician, Wyatt Monroe, Announces Upcoming Livestream Concert

SEATTLE, July 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Wyatt Monroe will perform his first livestream performance on Saturday, July 24, 2021.

The livestream concert will broadcast via YouTube at 9 p.m. ET and will feature songs from his debut LP, Uproot. Written and recorded entirely during the pandemic, the album is more than a reflection of the time, but also an impressive display of Monroe's wildly diverse musical talents and sensibilities.

Wyatt Monroe

Released on June 18th, 2021, via Roxhill Records, Uproot delivers an eclectic cohesion of genres, ranging from folksy-punk anthems to bluesy melodies. Monroe's latest single, "Stir Crazy" mixes a sultry Latin vibe with an infectious, modern chorus. Uproot is a testament to Monroe's sophistication as an emerging musician and songwriter.

"I'm super excited for the upcoming livestream!" said Monroe. "It'll be my first real performance in over a year and I plan on making it a show to remember."

Monroe will take part in live interaction with the audience, including a fan-sourced Q&A session following the performance.

Livestream – Saturday, July 24 at 9 p.m. ET: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCgUN7WqLOgN7Mp2W62gaC9Q

YouTube Music Channel - Wyatt Monroe: https://youtube.com/channel/UCa2y-gNJv83vmB5S2guQEJw

For more info on Wyatt Monroe, please visit: www.roxhillrecords.com/artists

Media contact:

Debora Lascelles

323-240-0518

SOURCE Wyatt Monroe