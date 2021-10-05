Alternative Investment Exchange (AIX) Partners with InvestX

PHILADELPHIA, Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Alternative Investment Exchange (AIX), an alternative investment technology firm that makes it easier for wealth managers and fund sponsors to do business in alternatives, announced it has partnered with InvestX , a fund sponsor and marketplace that empowers broker-dealers and advisors to invest and trade in pre-IPO giants through its state of the art electronic trading platform, InvestX GEM.

Through the partnership, AIX will enable InvestX to offer broker-dealers and advisors an all-digital investing experience for their special purpose vehicles (SPVs) onboarding. And for firms that are interested in further exploring SPV opportunities, the InvestX GEM platform is a secondary market for SPVs, exclusively for broker-dealers.

"We believe in creating a better experience for all types of alternative investment vehicles," explained Joseph P. Ujobai, CEO of AIX. "We are excited to partner with InvestX to make investing in SPVs easier for advisors and their clients, and the opportunity to digitize the full lifecycle of owning and selling these products."

AIX offers a technology solution that plugs into wealth managers' and fund sponsors' existing alts business, working behind the scenes to turn even the most complex and cumbersome investing experience into an easy one.

"We are excited to be partnering with AIX," said Brian Schaeffer, Managing Director of InvestX. "AIX's innovation and commitment to the alternative asset class is a great complement to the InvestX mission of democratizing the Pre-IPO asset class, by providing broker dealers with access to world class Pre-IPO Giants."

With decades of experience and industry expertise in the private market sector, InvestX navigates the complexities of transacting in the private markets for its clients. InvestX GEM was designed to deliver broader access, liquidity, and innovation through real-time information, price-discovery, and technology. InvestX GEM provides a secondary trading platform which allows investors to sell positions earlier than waiting for a private company to go public. The platform is a cloud-based solution that can be connected via a web-based login or a FIX protocol, which integrates directly with the back-end systems of broker dealers, further facilitating the electronic trading of private securities.

About InvestX:

Launched in 2014, InvestX empowers broker-dealers and their clients with access, liquidity and innovation to the private markets through investments in pre-IPO giants on its state-of-the-art platform, InvestX GEM. Sell-side firms are provided unbiased information and can participate in the private markets through a number of channels, including single-issuer SPVs and multi-issuer funds as well as block and SPV trading. InvestX is backed by leading institutional investors including Jefferies, Virtu and Canaccord Genuity.

If you are an institutional or accredited investor, please ask your salesperson or adviser for access to InvestX GEM investing opportunities.

For more information visit www.investx.com.

About AIX:

Alternative Investment Exchange (AIX) is an end-to-end digital platform purpose-built to improve the processes related to buying, owning, and selling alternative investments. AIX's technology reduces friction, mitigates risk, and creates value across all alternative investing stakeholder groups – wealth managers, asset managers, custodians, transfer agents, and fund administrators. By evolving beyond documents to make data the connective tissue between alternative investment players, AIX makes it easier to conduct business and accelerate industry growth. For more information, please visit aixplatform.com or LinkedIn: linkedin.com/company/aix-alternative-investment-exchange.

