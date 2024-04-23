Alternative Investment Exchange (AIX) Provides Alts Technology to Colorado Financial Service Corp.

CFSC is a leading distributor of alternative investments, including DST 1031 exchanges



PHILADELPHIA, April 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Alternative Investment Exchange ("AIX") entered a partnership with Colorado Financial Service Corp. , leveraging AIX's proprietary technology to automate alternative investing processes for CFSC, its representatives and their clients.



WHY IT MATTERS TO AIX:

CFSC is an influential distributor of alternative investments, including Delaware Statutory Trust 1031 exchanges. Registered in all 50 states and headquartered in Centennial, Colo. , CFSC is a full-service broker-dealer offering investment advisory, investment banking and insurance services.

WHY IT MATTERS TO CFSC:

AIX possesses a lengthy record of success with DST 1031 exchanges, as well as other alternative investments.

FROM THE EXECUTIVES

CFSC President Jack Thon said, "We're excited to collaborate with AIX and believe their industry-leading technology will create an optimal investing experience for our reps and their clients."

HOW AIX WORKS

The platform functions as a workflow management solution with data populating forms and relevant systems automatically, streamlining the investing process for advisors, clients, sponsors, custodial parties, home offices, and compliance.

ABOUT AIX



Alternative Investment Exchange (AIX) is an end-to-end digital platform improving processes to buy, own, and sell alternative investments. For more information, please visit aixplatform.com or LinkedIn .

