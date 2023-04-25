Alternative Investments Author and Thought Leader Dutch Mendenhall Launches Invest Wealth Summit to Help "Everyday Americans" Generate Wealth.

Attend this Free, Live Masterclass with Top Legendary Investors & Founders May 19-21 in San Diego

TAMPA, Fla. and LOS ANGELES, April 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dutch Mendenhall, Thought Leader, Author of The Redefined American Dream and President of the Alternative Investments Association, is bringing together the leading wealth builders nationwide to create what investors call "America's Greatest Alternative Investment Conference." Invest Wealth Summit 2023 is set to change the landscape of wealth in America forever.

Dutch Mendenhall sees a divide in America. The discrepancy between the amount of wealth needed to live the "American Dream" and the actual wealth people build is monumental.

See alternative investment Thought Leaders Dutch Mendenhall, Amy Vaughn, Grant Cardon, Galiano Tiramani and more in San Diego, May 19-21 at Invest Wealth Summit 2023.

"The American Dream of owning a car, owning a house, getting your children through college, and generating enough wealth for retirement and beyond takes millions of dollars to do. Only about three percent of Americans are millionaires, so bridging that gap between the dream and the other ninety-seven percent of people is the mission," Mendenhall said.

Investors traditionally use alternative investments to hedge against the market in economic recessions. According to an Oct. 2022 CAIS Survey, 88% of financial advisors expressed their intention to increase allocations to alternative asset classes over the next two years. Mendenhall is leading the charge to educate investors to prepare ahead of market shifts to quickly maximize these investment vehicles.

On May 19-21, 2023, investors of all experience levels will be exposed to some of the most prolific superstars of wealth building in America, such as Grant Cardone, Mark Moss, Galiano Tiramani, Amy Vaughn, and Dutch Mendenhall, all in San Diego, California. You'll discover how to:

Balance an ideal portfolio

Maximize simple, proven ways to find & analyze opportunities

Avoid stress and doubt while securing your financial future

Learn more about how you can attend Invest Wealth Summit 2023 for free with a small, refundable seat deposit at investwealthsummit.com .

