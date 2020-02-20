Alternative Investments Enterprise Technology SAF Platform Achieves Record Growth in 2019

NEW YORK, Feb. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SAF Platform, the leading electronic subscription document technology for alternative investments serving institutional allocators, sponsors, and service providers, today announced it achieved record growth in 2019.

The company increased annual recurring revenues by 250% and posted significant growth in each quarter of 2019. The unprecedented growth has been fueled by strong demand for its enterprise platform solution that delivers ease-of-use through an entirely digital operational workflow experience for securely completing the investment documentation required for any alternative investment.

SAF Platform added a significant number of institutions to the platform in 2019 achieving 500% growth in the number of customers. Customers across pensions, foundations, endowments, wealth managers, family offices, fund sponsors, and service providers were drawn to the state-of-the-art solution that delivers the industry's first independent and open-architecture platform for electronic subscription document technology. The technology makes seamless an error-prone, fragmented and manual private fund investment process - thereby allowing an institution to reduce costs, eliminate errors, and save time by deploying the enterprise platform solution as a central and consolidating hub for alternative investments.

The company also grew its team – increasing the number of employees by 25% to extend its focus on a superior client experience and maintain innovation leadership within the alternative investments industry.

"Our record growth this past year demonstrates that the leading institutions within the alternative investments industry are actively seeking innovative technology to make their investment operations scalable and efficient," said Rafay Farooqui, CEO and Founder of SAF Platform. "Our ability to deliver an enterprise platform solution for electronic subscription document technology fills a significant operational gap for the industry. Our commitment to a superior user experience and innovation are the foundations to our ongoing success – giving organizations a transformative platform to accurately manage alternative investments operational workflow. We look forward to continued growth in 2020."

About SAF Platform

SAF Platform, is a leading software provider to the alternative investment industry. The company provides an enterprise platform solution for electronic subscription document technology delivering ease-of-use through an entirely digital operational workflow experience for securely completing the investment documentation required for any alternative investment. SAF Platform is used by alternative investment professionals across institutional allocators, sponsors, and service providers.

For additional information on how SAF Platform® is Powering Alternative Investments®, visit www.safplatform.com.

