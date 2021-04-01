Alternative meat venture Next Meats broadcasts Japan's first alternative meat brand television commercial, just 10 months after establishment

TOKYO, April 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Tokyo based food-tech venture Next Meats, established last year in June, announced they will be airing a television commercial on several channels in Japan starting April, which will make it the first time an alternative meat brand will air a commercial on public television in the country.

Next Meats explains that in order to effectively tackle the climate crisis issue and mitigate its effects, great speed and execution is required in all parts of business--which led to the release of their commercial only 10 months after establishment. They noted that their commercial which has three language variations will be played in other countries as well.

English: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ld3FXjFLohA

Chinese: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ypkd2yYBJaQ

Japanese: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gz6q4cp-L_Y

Combined with their recent product release of the NEXT Chicken and success in establishing a retail line for their NEXT Yakiniku meats in Japanese superstore Ito Yokado, they hope this commercial will reach even more consumers and help to preserve the planet for the generations to come.

About Next Meats

Next Meats is a food-tech venture company based in Tokyo, with the company mission "Not letting the Earth End". Their research began in 2017 and the company was officially founded in June of 2020. Next Meats is known for launching the world's first plant-based Japanese BBQ meats "NEXT Yakiniku" series as well as the plant-based Japanese beef bowl, "NEXT Gyudon". In December of 2020 they announced their partnership with Toyota-Tsusho Corporation.

In addition to the facilities in Japan, Next Meats has a production line in Vietnam and has also signed a joint development contract with Hung Yang Foods of Taiwan, and is rapidly expanding their business to the United States, Singapore, Italy, and other countries. They plan to research various types of alternative proteins in the future and aim to replace all animal meats by 2050.

