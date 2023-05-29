Alternative Non-Credential Courses Market size to grow by USD 8,624.66 million from 2022 to 2027; Rapid penetration of Internet-enabled devices to be a major market trend - Technavio

NEW YORK, May 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global alternative non-credential courses market size is estimated to increase by USD 8,624.66 million from 2022 to 2027. The market's growth momentum will progress at a CAGR of 17.18% during the forecast period. Discover some insights on market size historic period (2017 to 2021) and Forecast (2023 to 2027) before buying the full report - Request a sample report

Alternative non-credential courses market – Vendor Analysis

Vendor Landscape - The global alternative noncredential courses market is fragmented, with the presence of several global as well as regional vendors. A few prominent vendors that offer alternative noncredential courses in the market are Blue Mountain Community College, Boston University, Colorado State University, Columbia University, Elmira College, Harvard University, Michigan Technological University, Montgomery College, New York University, Southern New Hampshire University, Stanford University, Temple University, Tennessee Tech, University of Arkansas, University of Cape Town, University of Illinois, University of Pennsylvania, University of Southern Indiana, University System of New Hampshire, Yale University, Wake Technical Community College, and New York Institute of Finance Inc. and others.

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Market presence across multiple geographical footprints - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Vendor Offerings -

Boston University - The company offers alternative non-credential courses such as MS in Applied Business Analytics, and MS in Supply Chain Management.

The company offers alternative non-credential courses such as MS in Applied Business Analytics, and MS in Supply Chain Management. Columbia University - The company offers alternative non-credential courses such as Columbia Engineering's online Artificial Intelligence program.

The company offers alternative non-credential courses such as Columbia Engineering's online Artificial Intelligence program. Harvard University - The company offers alternative non-credential courses such as Executive and Continuing Professional Education, and Certificate in Public Health and Business Leadership.

Non-Credential Courses Market - Segmentation Assessment

Segment Overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on type (non-institutional and institutional), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The market share growth by the non-institutional segment will be significant for overall market growth during the forecast period. There are a variety of non-educational institutions, which include Massive Open Online Courses (MOOCs) and industry-accredited programs, offering alternative courses without certification. The non-traditional forms of credentials are accepted in several companies. Recently, online education providers have been offering non-degree certificates to learners. Hence, such factors drive segment growth during the forecast period.

Geography Overview

By geography, the global alternative non-credential courses market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global alternative non-credential courses market.

North America is estimated to account for 56% of the global market growth during the forecast period. Universities in the North American region extensively experiment with a number of educational technology products and services. And these institutions emphasize the introduction of new forms of teaching and learning after online platforms penetrate the regional education industry. Various universities and colleges are focused on integrating products and tools that improve the quality of education. Hence, such factors drive regional market growth during the forecast period.

Alternative Non Credential Courses Market – Market Dynamics

Leading Drivers -

The emergence of virtual schools is the key driver for the growth of the global alternative noncredential courses market.

In recent times, it has been observed that virtual schools are becoming more popular. The phenomenon gains momentum, especially in developed countries such as the US and the UK. Furthermore, due to the massive education digitization steps and initiatives, virtual schools are becoming popular among students and education authorities.

And their growth is favored by the availability of virtual communication tools, virtual labs, and simulated learning environments.

Furthermore, the rising penetration of cloud technology in education is facilitating the management of every aspect of the institution.

Hence, such factors are expected to support the adoption of virtual schools and subsequently accelerate the growth of the global alternative non-credential courses market during the forecast period.

Key Trends -

Rapid penetration of Internet-enabled devices is an emerging trend in the global alternative non-credential courses market growth.

The rapid adoption of mobile phones and tablets grows the consumer demand for personalized learning placing an increasing emphasis on online education.

Various vendors in the global market offer smartphone-compatible audiovisual and text content.

Thus, the adoption of smartphone devices as a preferred platform for educational content is expected to boost the growth of the global alternative non-credential courses market during the forecast period.

Major challenges -

Inadequate cybersecurity measures are a major challenge hindering the growth of the global alternative non-credential courses market.

One of the major sources of cybersecurity threats to educational content includes malware viruses, such as WannaCry, through social media, the virtualization of systems, and the consumerization of Information Technology (IT).

And since education becomes more digital, threats related to information security, unauthorized access, and student privacy are increasing.

Some of the education sector's vulnerabilities to cyberattacks include the availability of valuable user and organizational data, lack of centralized data storage structures, and unregulated use of personal digital devices.

Hence, the inadequacy of the cybersecurity measures adopted by educational institutions and individual learners will hamper the growth of the global alternative non-credential courses market during the forecast period.

What are the key data covered in this Alternative Non Credential Courses Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the alternative non-credential courses market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the alternative non-credential courses market and its contribution to the market with a focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the alternative non-credential courses market across North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and Middle East and Africa

, , APAC, , and and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of alternative non-credential courses market vendors

The online tutoring services market size in India is estimated to grow by USD 10,585.08 million between 2022 and 2027 at a CAGR of 17.03%. This report extensively covers market segmentation by courses (stem courses, language courses, and others), and end-user (higher education and K-12). The increasing expenditure on tutoring is notably driving market growth.

The online vocational courses market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 16.56% between 2022 and 2027 and the size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 21,546.78 million. The report includes historic market data from 2017 to 2021. It also extensively covers market segmentation by Type (technical and non-technical) and Geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa). The online vocational courses market is expected to grow due to the increased adoption of technology, the inefficiency of traditional education, and customized content delivery.

Alternative Non Credential Courses Market Scope Report Coverage Details Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 17.18% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 8,624.66 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 16.51 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 56% Key countries US, China, India, Germany, and UK, Canada, Mexico, Italy,Spain, India, Japan, Australia, and South Korea Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Blue Mountain Community College, Boston University, Colorado State University, Columbia University, Elmira College, Harvard University, Michigan Technological University, Montgomery College, New York University, Southern New Hampshire University, Stanford University, Temple University, Tennessee Tech, University of Arkansas, University of Cape Town, University of Illinois, University of Pennsylvania, University of Southern Indiana, University System of New Hampshire, Yale University, Wake Technical Community College, and New York Institute of Finance Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global alternative non credential courses market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 17: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global alternative non credential courses market 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.2 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Type Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.3 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.4 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 21: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 22: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 23: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 24: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 25: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 26: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 27: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Type

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 28: Chart on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 30: Chart on Comparison by Type



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Comparison by Type

6.3 Non-institutional - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 32: Chart on Non-institutional - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Non-institutional - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Non-institutional - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Non-institutional - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Institutional - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 36: Chart on Institutional - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Institutional - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 38: Chart on Institutional - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Institutional - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 40: Market opportunity by Type ($ million)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Market opportunity by Type ($ million)

7 Customer Landscape

7.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 42: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

8 Geographic Landscape

8.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 43: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 44: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

8.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 45: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 46: Data Table on Geographic comparison

8.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 47: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 48: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 49: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 50: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

8.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 51: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 52: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 53: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 54: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

8.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 55: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 56: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 57: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 58: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

8.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 59: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 60: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 61: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 62: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

8.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 63: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 64: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 65: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 66: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

8.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 67: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 68: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 69: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 70: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

8.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 71: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 73: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 74: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

8.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 75: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 77: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 78: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

8.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 79: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 80: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 81: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 82: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

8.12 India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 83: Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 84: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 85: Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 86: Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

8.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 87: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)



Exhibit 88: Data Tables on Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

9.1 Market drivers

9.2 Market challenges

9.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 89: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

9.4 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 90: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

10.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 91: Overview on factors of disruption

10.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 92: Impact of key risks on business

11 Vendor Analysis

11.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 93: Vendors covered

11.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 94: Matrix on vendor position and classification

11.3 Boston University

Exhibit 95: Boston University - Overview

- Overview

Exhibit 96: Boston University - Product / Service

- Product / Service

Exhibit 97: Boston University - Key offerings

11.4 Columbia University

Exhibit 98: Columbia University - Overview

- Overview

Exhibit 99: Columbia University - Product / Service

- Product / Service

Exhibit 100: Columbia University - Key offerings

11.5 Harvard University

Exhibit 101: Harvard University - Overview

- Overview

Exhibit 102: Harvard University - Product / Service

- Product / Service

Exhibit 103: Harvard University - Key news

- Key news

Exhibit 104: Harvard University - Key offerings

11.6 Michigan Technological University

Exhibit 105: Michigan Technological University - Overview

- Overview

Exhibit 106: Michigan Technological University - Product / Service

- Product / Service

Exhibit 107: Michigan Technological University - Key offerings

11.7 New York Institute of Finance Inc.

Exhibit 108: New York Institute of Finance Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 109: New York Institute of Finance Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 110: New York Institute of Finance Inc. - Key offerings

11.8 New York University

Exhibit 111: New York University - Overview

- Overview

Exhibit 112: New York University - Product / Service

- Product / Service

Exhibit 113: New York University - Key news

- Key news

Exhibit 114: New York University - Key offerings

11.9 Southern New Hampshire University

Exhibit 115: Southern New Hampshire University - Overview

- Overview

Exhibit 116: Southern New Hampshire University - Product / Service

- Product / Service

Exhibit 117: Southern New Hampshire University - Key offerings

11.10 Stanford University

Exhibit 118: Stanford University - Overview

- Overview

Exhibit 119: Stanford University - Product / Service

- Product / Service

Exhibit 120: Stanford University - Key offerings

11.11 Temple University

Exhibit 121: Temple University - Overview

- Overview

Exhibit 122: Temple University - Product / Service

- Product / Service

Exhibit 123: Temple University - Key offerings

11.12 Tennessee Tech

Exhibit 124: Tennessee Tech - Overview

- Overview

Exhibit 125: Tennessee Tech - Product / Service

- Product / Service

Exhibit 126: Tennessee Tech - Key offerings

11.13 University of Arkansas

Exhibit 127: University of Arkansas - Overview

- Overview

Exhibit 128: University of Arkansas - Product / Service

- Product / Service

Exhibit 129: University of Arkansas - Key offerings

11.14 University of Cape Town

Exhibit 130: University of Cape Town - Overview

- Overview

Exhibit 131: University of Cape Town - Product / Service

- Product / Service

Exhibit 132: University of Cape Town - Key offerings

11.15 University of Illinois

Exhibit 133: University of Illinois - Overview

- Overview

Exhibit 134: University of Illinois - Product / Service

- Product / Service

Exhibit 135: University of Illinois - Key offerings

11.16 University of Pennsylvania

Exhibit 136: University of Pennsylvania - Overview

- Overview

Exhibit 137: University of Pennsylvania - Product / Service

- Product / Service

Exhibit 138: University of Pennsylvania - Key offerings

11.17 Yale University

Exhibit 139: Yale University - Overview

- Overview

Exhibit 140: Yale University - Product / Service

- Product / Service

Exhibit 141: Yale University - Key news

- Key news

Exhibit 142: Yale University - Key offerings

12 Appendix

12.1 Scope of the report

12.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 143: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 144: Exclusions checklist

12.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 145: Currency conversion rates for US$

12.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 146: Research methodology



Exhibit 147: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 148: Information sources

12.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 149: List of abbreviations

