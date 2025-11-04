Alternative Payments Acquires Delmar Insights to Deliver the First AI-Powered Payments and Intelligence Platform

B2B services-businesses can now get paid faster and intimately track financial and operational data on a granular level

NEW YORK, Nov. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Alternative Payments , the leading financial operating system for B2B services companies, today announced that it has acquired Delmar Insights, a data and analytics platform. Alternative Payments will be the first end-to-end platform that pairs best-in-class financial automation workflows with industry-specific intelligence to boost AI-powered automation.

By integrating Delmar Insights' advanced benchmarking and analytics engine with Alternative Payments' proven payments automation technology, the combined platform will deliver a new level of real-time AI-driven decision-making.

With this acquisition, Alternative Payments becomes the only platform to unite payments automation, business intelligence and AI-driven analytics. B2B services companies can now automate payments, while analyzing real-time operational and financial trends, profitability and industry benchmarking. By combining payments data with operational data, Alternative Payments will provide superior AI-driven workflows to strengthen business and financial operations and ultimately, drive revenue growth and improve operating margins.

"These AI capabilities are only possible by combining our payment automation expertise with Delmar Insights' purpose-built intelligence platform," said Baxter Lanius, Founder and CEO at Alternative Payments. "We're not just giving businesses better data, we're giving them AI tools that proactively identify opportunities, anticipate challenges, and enable action before problems arise."

"Alternative Payments has redefined how companies automate payments and brought financial innovation to the forefront," said Danny O'Hanley, Founder and CEO of Delmar Insights. "We're excited to deliver AI-powered insights to industries long overlooked by fintech and to help shape a future where companies can operate with greater confidence."

About Alternative Payments

Alternative Payments is building the financial operating system for B2B services companies. Our end-to-end platform unifies payments, receivables, payables, and embedded financing to give businesses complete control over cash flow. Fully integrated with ERP and accounting systems, it automates invoice creation, reconciliation, and payment application while streamlining accounts payable, vendor payments, and approvals.

Powered by Alternative Insights, our analytics and intelligence layer delivers real-time visibility into customer behavior, cash flow trends, and performance metrics, enabling smarter, faster financial decisions. On average, customers are paid 40–50% faster, reduce manual work across finance teams, and unlock insights that drive profitable growth.

