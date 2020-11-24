Alternative Protein Market for Animal Feed Worth $4 Billion by 2026, Says Global Market Insights, Inc.

SELBYVILLE, Del., Nov. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global alternative protein market for animal feed is projected to cross USD 4 Billion by 2026, according to a new research report by Global Market Insights, Inc. Growing animal feed business coupled with increasing livestock production across the globe are expected to have a positive impact on alternative protein industry for animal feed during the forecast period.

Global Market Insights, Inc.

Alternative proteins are proteins derived from non-conventional sources such as plants, insects, micro-organisms, and others. The environmental hazards such as emission of greenhouse gases, rising R&D among major protein manufacturing companies, and growing concerns of livestock diseases are the major factors attributing to the global market growth.

Request a sample of this research report @ https://www.gminsights.com/request-sample/detail/4861

The alternative protein market for animal feed from the cattle livestock segment exceeded USD 627.61 million in 2019 and is expected to witness over 7.3% CAGR through 2026. The cattle segment includes dairy, calf, and others in which calves are reared to become adult cattle are slaughtered for veal or calfskin.

Growing demand for beef & beef products, rising agricultural activities, and increasing market for dairy products are the major factors attributing to the market growth for the cattle livestock segment for alternative proteins. For instance, the U.S. exported USD 6.9 billion of beef in 2019 which was approximately 13.4% of total beef exports across the globe. The U.S. was followed by Brazil, Netherlands, and India contributing 12.6%, 6.1%, and 6% of total global beef exports respectively.

Some major findings of the alternative protein market for animal feed include:

Factors such as rising consumption of meat, increasing greenhouse gas emissions, livestock diseases, and growing demand for high-quality protein are driving the market demand across the globe.

Some of the key manufacturers in the market include DuPont De Nemours, Archer Daniel Midland Company, Hamlet Protein A/S, Nordic Soya, CHS Inc, Ynsect, Darlington Ingredients, Deep Branch Biotechnology, and The Scoular Company.

Alternative protein industry for animal feed from insect-based protein witnessed a significant growth and the segment is anticipated to substantially grow during the forecast period owing to extensive R&D in the sector and less cultivation cost compared to other sources.

The Asia Pacific region observed the highest revenue in 2019 and is anticipated to witness significant growth during the forecast period, owing to factors such as high consumption of meat.

region observed the highest revenue in 2019 and is anticipated to witness significant growth during the forecast period, owing to factors such as high consumption of meat. The global market from poultry livestock held the highest revenue share in 2019 and is expected to grow at a faster rate during the forecast period owing to factors such as rising poultry meat consumption.

Browse key industry insights spread across 440 pages with 480 market data tables and 30 figures & charts from the report, "Alternative Protein Market for Animal Feed By Product (Insect Protein, Soy protein Concentrate, Soy protein Isolate, Fermented Soy Protein, Duckweed, Single Cell Protein [Grain Protein, Fungal Protein, Algae Protein, Yeast Protein, Others], Hamlet Protein, Others), By Livestock (Poultry [Broiler, Layer, Turkey, Others], Swine [Starter, Grower, Sow], Cattle [Dairy, Calf, Others], Aquaculture [Salmon, Trouts, Shrimps, Carp, Others], Pet food, Equine, Others), Regional Outlook, Application Potential, Price Trends, Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2020 – 2026" in detail along with the table of contents:

https://www.gminsights.com/industry-analysis/alternative-protein-market-for-animal-feed

The Latin America alternative protein market for animal feed exceeded USD 276.71 million in 2019 and is expected to grow at a substantial rate during the forecast period. Brazil is the third-largest exporter of beef worldwide, accounting for a revenue of USD 6.5 billion which is 12.6% of total global beef exports. It is anticipated that Brazil's beef exports will rise to 2.5 million metric tons by 2028 which can subsequently impact the market demand in the region.

The alternative protein industry for animal feed from swine livestock segment exceeded USD 578.62 million in 2019 and is expected to reach over USD 941.33 million by 2026 at a rate of 7.3% CAGR. Swine livestock segment includes starter, grower, sow, and other animals.

Access the TOC of this report @ https://www.gminsights.com/toc/detail/alternative-protein-market-for-animal-feed

Browse Related Report:

Animal Feed Protein Ingredients Market Analysis By Product (Oilseed Meals, Fishmeal, Animal By-Product Meals), Livestock (Poultry, Swine, Cattle, Aquaculture, Pet Food, Equine, Others), Industry Analysis Report, Regional Outlook, Application Potential, Price Trends, Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2020 – 2026

https://www.gminsights.com/industry-analysis/animal-feed-protein-ingredients-market

About Global Market Insights

Global Market Insights, Inc., headquartered in Delaware, U.S., is a global market research and consulting service provider, offering syndicated and custom research reports along with growth consulting services. Our business intelligence and industry research reports offer clients with penetrative insights and actionable market data specially designed and presented to aid strategic decision making. These exhaustive reports are designed via a proprietary research methodology and are available for key industries such as chemicals, advanced materials, technology, renewable energy and biotechnology.

Contact Us:

Arun Hegde

Corporate Sales, USA

Global Market Insights, Inc.

Phone: 1-302-846-7766

Toll Free: 1-888-689-0688

Email: [email protected]

Related Images

alternative-protein-industry-for.jpg

Alternative Protein Industry for Animal Feed Forecasts 2026

Related Links

Animal Feed Enzymes Market

Animal Feed Additives Market

SOURCE Global Market Insights, Inc.