Alternative Transmission Inc. to Participate in 2019 International Flow Battery Forum

CHARLESTON, S.C., July 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Alternative Transmission Inc. President Adam R. Rousselle Sr. will represent ATI at the tenth International Flow Battery Forum. The forum that attracts electric battery developers and operators from around the globe convenes July 9 to 11 in Lyon, France.

Transmission without boundaries

A flow battery is a type of rechargeable battery. Rechargeability is provided by two chemical components dissolved in liquids typically separated by a membrane. This technology is part fuel cell and part battery. An advantage of flow batteries is that they can be almost instantly recharged by replacing the electrolyte liquid, while simultaneously recovering the spent material for re-energization. Flow battery technology is central to ATI's patent-pending method for transmitting electric energy using surface transportation rather than conventional wires, towers, and wire corridors.

ATI disaggregates the traditional flow battery and re-arranges its components to provide a transmission service in lieu of functioning as a stationary storage asset. By providing a transmission service, ATI qualifies for recovery of its investment in electric utility transmission rates. And, direct competition with lithium batteries is avoided.

The forum in Lyon will be the first in which ATI plans to participate. "I'm looking forward to being a part of the forum and the opportunity it presents for sharing with forum colleagues ATI's innovative uses of flow battery technology to transmit and deliver electric energy into underserved and unserved markets in North America," explained Mr. Rousselle.

For more information please visit www.alternativetransmission.com or send an email to 217415@email4pr.com.

Media Contact:

Adam Rousselle

267-254-6107

217415@email4pr.com

SOURCE Alternative Transmission Inc.

Related Links

http://www.alternativetransmission.com

