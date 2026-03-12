Alternative Wealth Partners Announces Strategic Evolution and Visual Rebrand as Founder Kelly Ann Winget Earns National Recognition

Winget named to Inc.'s 2026 Female Founders 500 and recognized as a 2026 Woman to KNOW in Texas

DALLAS, March 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Alternative Wealth Partners (AWP), a Dallas-based private equity firm founded by capital strategist and fund manager Kelly Ann Winget, today announced the next phase of the firm's growth marked by a strategic evolution of its platform and a comprehensive visual rebrand.

Originally launched in 2020 as a private equity firm focused on expanding access to alternative investments, Alternative Wealth Partners is evolving into a more integrated platform designed to support founders, family offices, and next-generation investors navigating complex financial decisions, while seeking more bespoke, investor-aligned solutions.

The evolution reflects a broader shift within private markets toward coordinated strategies that integrate investment opportunities, tax considerations, estate planning, and long-term capital stewardship. "Private wealth has historically been built behind closed doors and managed through siloed advisory relationships," said Winget. "Our goal is to create a more integrated framework that helps investors think more holistically about how their capital is structured, deployed, and preserved over time."

The firm's strategic evolution comes alongside a comprehensive visual rebrand, including the launch of a new logo, redesigned website, and refreshed brand identity, reflecting AWP's expanding role within the private wealth ecosystem.

Winget founded Alternative Wealth Partners after more than a decade raising capital across alternative assets. Over the course of her career, she has helped raise nearly $1 billion in private capital across sectors including energy, infrastructure, manufacturing, and emerging industries.

AWP focuses on building diversified portfolios of non-correlated assets across sectors such as energy, infrastructure, manufacturing, and supply chain businesses – areas that traditional funds often overlook but that offer strong long-term growth potential.

The firm's diversified private equity funds are designed to provide individual investors with access to opportunities historically reserved for institutional investors while leveraging creative deal structuring and tax-efficient strategies to enhance long-term outcomes.

As Alternative Wealth Partners enters this next phase, Winget's leadership has also received national and regional recognition.

She was named to Inc.'s 2026 Female Founders 500, an annual list recognizing the most innovative and impactful women entrepreneurs in the United States. According to Inc., companies represented on the 2026 list collectively generated approximately $12.3 billion in revenue in 2025.

Winget was also honored as a 2026 Woman to KNOW in Texas, part of the KNOW Women global community that celebrates accomplished female leaders driving impact across business, leadership, and community engagement.

A nationally recognized speaker and author of Pitch the Bitch: Grab Your Financial Future by the Bags, Winget is a frequent voice in discussions around private markets, financial education, and access to investment opportunities. She currently serves as an Advisor to the Executive Boards of 360 Venture Collective, Stella Foundation and Fierce Foundry, and has been featured in major media outlets including Worth, Forbes, Kiplinger, Crain Currency, Novogradac, and Business Insider, among others. Her work and leadership have earned her recognition as one of the 100 Women to KNOW in America (2025), a two-time D CEO 500 honoree (2024 and 2025), and a recipient of the Dallas Business Journal Leadership in Diversity Award (2024).

"As investors accumulate wealth earlier in their careers, particularly founders and entrepreneurs, the questions they face become more complex than simply where to invest," Winget added. "It becomes about how to structure capital in a way that supports long-term goals, generational wealth, and meaningful legacy."

About Alternative Wealth Partners

Alternative Wealth Partners (AWP) is a Dallas-based private equity firm focused on building diversified portfolios of alternative assets for investors seeking opportunities beyond traditional public markets. Founded in 2020 by capital strategist Kelly Ann Winget, the firm provides access to institutional-grade private investments across sectors including energy, infrastructure, manufacturing, and emerging industries. AWP works with investors, advisors, and family offices to structure long-term strategies through actively managed funds designed to generate durable returns while expanding access to private markets.

