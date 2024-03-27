Alternative Wealth Partners (AWP) Announces its Second Vintage, AWP Diversity Fund II LP, Setting $150M Target

The fund will invest primarily in Energy, Manufacturing, Real Estate and Infrastructure projects, aimed to provide investors diversification, favorable tax advantages and attractive yields.

DALLAS, March 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Alternative Wealth Partners (AWP) introduces its second vintage, AWP Diversity Fund II LP, continuing AWP's commitment to diversification strategies. Targeted to bring in $150M, the AWP Diversity Fund II aims to deliver double-digit returns with layered tax advantages through creative deal structuring and exclusive relationships in multiple industries. This private equity fund will be invested directly into Energy, Manufacturing, Real Estate and Infrastructure projects, businesses and properties that have the potential to deliver cash flow and equity returns within 5-7 years.

Alternative Wealth Partners believes in a diversified portfolio strategy, mitigating risks through a variety of assets. The fund will prioritize investments in strong, resilient, domestically-rooted businesses and properties poised to potentially triple the initial investment. AWP has identified opportunities in energy, manufacturing, infrastructure, and growth-stage tech that can be invested in horizontally to potentially increase the overall returns. Beyond asset-level returns, the fund will leverage various tax incentives projected to add to the overall return of the portfolio by 10-30%.

The fund will be managed by Kelly Ann Winget , CEO & Founder of Alternative Wealth Partners, who has a dynamic career in alternative investing, as seen by the success of the inaugural fund, AWP Diversity Fund I LP. In its first year of deployed capital, the Fund has generated double-digit returns, with some investors receiving annualized returns exceeding 30% inclusive of tax benefits calculated into their cash-on-cash return.

"Over the next three years, Alternative Wealth Partners anticipates significant opportunities to acquire strong, resilient businesses and properties across diverse industries at a discount, due to market volatility and geopolitical unrest," remarks Winget. "We have strategically positioned our investments to capitalize on these opportunities, and look to expand our portfolio further to meet the growing capital demands from investors looking for non-correlated opportunities, and businesses in search of strategic partners."

AWP has identified multiple opportunities and entity structures that will enhance the scalability of its current portfolio. The intention is to participate in both existing portfolio investments and new opportunities as they emerge. The AWP Diversity Fund II will acquire assets held by AWP Diversity Fund I at market value (as determined by an independent third party when applicable). These assets are projected to continue to appreciate the longer they are held, and AWP seeks to retain these assets in the new fund for an extended period.

The Fund's 2024 project pipeline includes a Texas-based kinetics company, an Arizona-based battery tech company, and a Nebraska-based equipment company, plus other US-based infrastructure projects, each with a projected 500% return on investment.

About Alternative Wealth Partners

Alternative Wealth Partners (est. 2020) is a Dallas-based Private Equity firm focused on building diversified private equity funds for investors who want exposure to the alternative investment space. Kelly Ann Winget, CEO, Founder and Fund Manager, has built her career on understanding the needs of diverse individuals who come from 1st generation wealth and multi-generational wealth. Executive professionals and entrepreneurs need access to non-correlated investment opportunities as they navigate their different career and retirement journeys. Alternative Wealth Partners works with established advisors and family offices to provide access that has typically been gate-kept from individual investors.

DISCLOSURES

None of the information shared is to be construed as a solicitation, recommendation, or offer to buy or sell any security, financial product, or instrument. Please review complete investment materials and disclosures before making an investment decision. This is not to be interpreted as investment, tax, or legal advice.

